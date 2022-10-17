Read full article on original website
Pittsylvania County Supervisors Meeting For Third Time to Discuss Banister District Appointment
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is going to try again. The board will meet for a third time on Oct 25 to discuss the candidates for the Banister District Seat. The supervisors will hold a closed meeting at 7 pm in an attempt to make their selection before the Oct 27 deadline. The process of discussing candidates has been filled with drama.
Update: Fatal Martinsville Fire Ruled an Accident
The cause of a house fire that resulted in one death in Martinsville on October 14 has been ruled an accident. According to WSET, the Martinsville Fire Department ruled the fire was accidental and due to an electrical outlet being overloaded. The fire originated in the occupants bedroom and quickly...
Dead Infant Found in Halifax County
Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
God’s Pit Crew and Martinsville Speedway Partnering for Food Donation
Food boxes for one-thousand families in need in our area. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff have been working to assemble two boxes of food per family and will distribute them this coming Tuesday, October 25th, at the Martinsville Speedway. The boxes contain 36-pounds of food, including two loaves...
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
Fatal Patrick County Crash Under Investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle crossed the centerline...
Five Guns Stolen from Cars in Gretna
The Gretna Police Department is warning residents about guns being stolen from cars. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, the burglaries occurred from October 13-14 when five guns were taken from cars on Dalton, Leftwich, Bailey and Henry streets. The cars were left unlocked at the time of the burglaries. Police...
First CEA Summit East to be Held at The Institute Oct 25-26
The Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center (VTIALR CEA-IC) – a partnership between the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech, the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech, and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research(IALR) – and Indoor Ag-Con will co-host the first CEA Summit East at IALR.
GW Student Arrested for Threatening Messages
The Danville Police Department was made aware of threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at GW High School by a student tip. There is no current threat to the school, students, or the public. The 15-year-old male student has been arrested and charged with VA code 18.2-60 which is...
God’s Storehouse Helping to Shed Out Hunger
God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event. On Saturday, November 5th, from 9 am until...
‘Youth Narratives of the Civil Rights Movement’ today at Averett
“A Tale of Many Stories: Youth Narratives of the Civil Rights Movement, Connecting Past to Present (and Future) through Literature” will be presented today at 4:45 p.m. in Averett University’s Mary B. Blount Library, 334 West Main Street. This event is open to the public and to media.
