WITN
Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ghostwalk and Artwalk are partnering for a fun-filled weekend for Mumfeast on Friday. Downtown streets in New Bern will be closed Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event begins Friday at 6 p.m. with dining and live music on the Pepsi...
WITN
North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is encouraging everyone to wear purple Thursday in honor of victims and survivors of such violence. The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports more than 12 million women and men in the U.S. have...
newbernnow.com
Celebrate Veterans Day with Variety of Events in and around New Bern
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886 will proudly honor the service and sacrifice of veterans of our community in a “Field of Flags” to be displayed at the Union Point Park gazebo from November 6 thru 12. The flags on display, which will be illuminated nightly, will bear a tag noting the name and service provided by a loved one, fellow veteran or friend. For more information email Rick Miller or call 302-502-5268.
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
WITN
It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Ameri
Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Greenville says October is the perfect time to encourage the employment of people with disabilities. Charlie's First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlie's...
WITN
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park
October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
WITN
24th annual Smoke on the Water returns this weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 24th Annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili Contest will be back at the Washington waterfront this weekend. The event, hosted by the Noon Rotary Club, will be on Friday and Saturday along the beautiful Pamlico River, in downtown Washington. This year there will...
Social district in New Bern in discussion again
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option. Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
towndock.net
New Bern's Cedar Grove Cemetery
Y — ellow fever crept into New Bern in the late 1700s. The city was suddenly in need of more space – not for those living, but for those who died. The epidemic filled up Christ Episcopal Churchyard, and a spot in the surrounding countryside was found for the newly deceased.
WITN
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
WITN
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase. The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes. Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they...
wcti12.com
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
Fish and Farm Festival coming to Aurora this weekend
AURORA, N.C. – Aurora will be hosting a two-day event that honors the jobs and people that make the town so special. The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a two-day event being held in Aurora and incorporates two professions that are a big part of the town and its […]
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
WITN
Candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A night of remembrance is planned for victims of domestic violence in Eastern Carolina. According to our state’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner int he U.S.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
