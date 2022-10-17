Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
Oconee Enterprise
Publix rezone postponed to November
A rezone of 33.65 acres to allow for a Publix and retail center at the Oconee Connector has been delayed one month and will be heard at the Nov. 14 Planning Commission meeting. The Board of Commissioners will then vote on the matter at its Dec. 6 meeting. The BOC...
Free clinic coming to Forsyth County
The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
WXIA 11 Alive
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card
ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
accesswdun.com
Large cabinet shop damaged by fire in Buford
It took over two hours for emergency crews to put out a fire Thursday evening at a business in Buford. Just before 6:30 p.m., a worker at a cabinet shop at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive NE called 9-1-1 saying there was a loud boom. By the time emergency crews arrived to the 3,000-square-foot warehouse, heavy smoke was showing.
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek
Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff
The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
fox5atlanta.com
The checks are in the mail and thieves are swiping them, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga - An investigation underway in Dunwoody after an alarming number of checks sent through mail have been stolen. "We've seen a significant uptick of thefts coming out of post office boxes," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. It seems thieves know the check is in the mail and...
cobbcountycourier.com
First Cobb Senior Citizens Expo provides 55+ community with free, low-cost resources
On Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County hosted its first free senior citizen’s expo at the Senior Wellness Center on Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The expo featured about 25 vendors, who offered information about their low-cost or free...
