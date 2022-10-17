ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Publix rezone postponed to November

A rezone of 33.65 acres to allow for a Publix and retail center at the Oconee Connector has been delayed one month and will be heard at the Nov. 14 Planning Commission meeting. The Board of Commissioners will then vote on the matter at its Dec. 6 meeting. The BOC...
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card

ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway

Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Large cabinet shop damaged by fire in Buford

It took over two hours for emergency crews to put out a fire Thursday evening at a business in Buford. Just before 6:30 p.m., a worker at a cabinet shop at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive NE called 9-1-1 saying there was a loud boom. By the time emergency crews arrived to the 3,000-square-foot warehouse, heavy smoke was showing.
BUFORD, GA
DeanLand

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
DALLAS, GA
accesswdun.com

Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff

The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The checks are in the mail and thieves are swiping them, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga - An investigation underway in Dunwoody after an alarming number of checks sent through mail have been stolen. "We've seen a significant uptick of thefts coming out of post office boxes," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. It seems thieves know the check is in the mail and...
DUNWOODY, GA

