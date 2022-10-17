Read full article on original website
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather Together
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement Party
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook Following Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup
View the original article to see embedded media. It was a rough night for Russell Westbrook on Thursday, as the veteran point guard went 0/11 from the field in a loss to the LA Clippers. It was the home opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they were hoping to give their fans a better performance, but it was the Clippers fans in attendance who went home happy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat will be once again without two key cogs this season. The team announced guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury while Yurtseven is sidelined with ankle soreness.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Western Reserve vs. Lowellville game updates
The Lowellville Rockets look to end their season with a perfect 10-0 record Friday night. Standing in their way is rival Western Reserve.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
James Harden’s Thoughts on Personal Success vs. Bucks
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden put the NBA on notice last year when his team was knocked out of the playoffs in round two. As the basketball world believed Harden was on the decline, the ten-time All-Star continually sent out a reminder that with a healthy offseason, he would return to his standard form.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot
The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn. A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game. More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
