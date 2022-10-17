ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are reframing layoffs, stripping away the shame and pointing the finger of blame at the company that let them go

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akUTO_0ic8Zerr00

With the economy on shaky ground, many companies have announced layoffs this year in a bid to brace for a widely anticipated recession .

The tech sector has been hit particularly hard , with big names including Snap , Meta, and Peloton all cutting their headcount, but companies outside the industry, from Goldman Sachs to Walmart , have also slashed jobs.

What employers may not have counted on is their younger workers taking to TikTok to document the highs and lows of post-layoff life—and exposing their employers’ less-than-compassionate practices when it comes to job cuts.

Rethinking a “toxic mindset”

“It’s been about three weeks since I was laid off, and I’ve had so much time to think about everything,” TikTok user Stephan Brown said in a video posted last week. “In the beginning, I was kind of beating myself up—did I do something wrong? Was it based off my performance? Am I the problem?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@myepiclyfe/video/7153330988104387886?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

However, he said he had come to realize that this was “such a toxic mindset.”

“Now I’m using this time to figure out what do I want to do next? Do I want to make a career pivot? Do I want to stay in the same industry? Do I want to try something new?” he said in a video posted last week.

Addressing people who have found themselves in the same situation, Brown said being laid off presented an opportunity to “really sit down and figure out our lives.”

“I think it’s important to really figure out what career will make you the most happy, the most fulfilled,” he said. “And it’s okay if you don’t know that right away. Take as much time as you need to figure that out and build the life you want to live within the next year.”

Brooke Humphries used the platform to share how she felt “really scared and really lost” after being laid off from her corporate job—but also said she was trying to put a positive spin on her unexpected change of circumstances.

“I’m hoping this is just going to open the doors for something better and more fulfilling in my life,” she said in a video posted last week. “Now I have two weeks of getting paid to do some soul-searching and figure out what I want to do with my life.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@blhumphries/video/7153698548561808682?is_copy_url=1u0026is_from_webapp=v1

Fortune reached out to a handful of TikTok creators who were posting about their experiences of being laid off, but none were immediately available to comment.

“I don’t know if I want a job again”

TikToker Allison Baird has also shared details with her followers about life after being laid off, with her content opening up about how she has made the most of her newfound free time while also acknowledging how upsetting being laid off was.

“It’s been a few days since my layoff now. I’m trying to take time and just enjoy this for what it is because I know I won’t always have this time with my family, with my friends and my town, and who knows where my next chapter will bring me?” she said in a video posted shortly after she revealed she had lost her job.

https://www.tiktok.com/@avocado.allison/video/7155214701197004074?is_copy_url=1u0026is_from_webapp=v1

“I think I’m just going to try and make it work,” she said in a separate video on Sunday, in which she revealed she had taken the opportunity to travel.

“I have been laid off for a month now and I haven’t had any luck finding a job, so this has pushed me to do something chaotic and different, and I’m excited.”

Ashleigh Carter, a writer based in New York City who has used TikTok to share stories about how her life has changed since being laid off, joked in a video last week: “I don’t know if I want to get a job again.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashweecarter/video/7153256210765139246?is_copy_url=1u0026is_from_webapp=v1u0026item_id=7153256210765139246

“I’m having a lovely day—it’s a random Thursday—I went to the Natural History Museum, I went to a diner, had a great experience, now I’m in Central Park,” she told her 24,500 followers. “I feel great. I mean I have no money but…other than that.”

“Skipped the pleasantries”

As well as trying to see layoffs as an opportunity, TikTok users are also sharing details about how and why they’re being laid off, and the impact losing their jobs will have on their lives.

One woman took to TikTok to post a sound clip from a meeting where multiple employees were let go at once, saying in her video caption that she had $20 left and a 2-year-old to support.

https://www.tiktok.com/@manicpixiegrungebunny/video/7052061662655925550?is_copy_url=1u0026is_from_webapp=v1

In the video, one of her colleagues can be heard criticizing the company for what they insinuate is a lack of professionalism, while another is heard worrying about how being laid off will affect her maternity leave.

“So, you’re saying we’re not going to be given a specific reason—it’s just going to be ‘blanket restructuring’?” the woman who posted the video to TikTok then asks her bosses, before getting visibly upset.

“Yeah,” the employer replies. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to restructure the entire organization. This isn’t just affecting you guys, it’s affecting a lot of different people.”

Meanwhile, another TikTok user posted a video update in June after being laid off from an unnamed “ride share” company.

“I don’t know the process of being laid off, so I was completely oblivious—100% blindsided by this,” she said. “This [was] a new manager. We don’t have a rapport, we don’t know each other that well, so he skipped the pleasantries. He’s like: ‘We’re eliminating your position.’”

https://www.tiktok.com/@keyna_beenaa/video/7111106552102210859?is_copy_url=1u0026is_from_webapp=v1u0026q=laid%20offu0026t=1666011701523

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs

American cities are preparing for the worst

Managing Gen Z is like working with people from a ‘different country’

‘Ridiculously stupid’ economic policies have the U.S. hurtling toward a ‘perfect storm’ of economic pain, Ray Dalio says

Comments / 110

James Johnson
4d ago

Why do Millennials and Gen Zers think they they are breaking ground and being the first to do something? No one has ever shamed a person for being laid off. The blame has always been put on the company.

Reply(5)
17
Mike C
4d ago

here's the deal...there used to be no employer loyalty and you were lucky to have a job, now its equal, neither employee nor employer care. that also leads to less productivity overall since no one stays at a place anymore whether they quit or bad economies force downsizing.

Reply
9
Steve Buckley
4d ago

😳 seriously? last I recall, layoffs were due to economic downturn in the industry market. it had nothing to do with the quality of work of the employee. it was simply a matter of need. if the employer had more employees than was necessary, those employees went bye bye. so, to blame the employer was a bad practice, because they will simply not hire you back when things turn around. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(15)
19
Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

230K+
Followers
9K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy