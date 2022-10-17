Astrid Taffarello voted North Jersey Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Oct. 10-16

After four days of voting, Weehawken sophomore Astrid Taffarello has been selected as the North Jersey Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week.

Tafarello has helped the Indians to rise from nowhere to one of the better programs in the NJIC and group 1 and won the North Hudson Championships on Saturday.

Here were the other nominees:

Christina Allen

River Dell junior

She had her best race of the year, in repeating as the Bergen group B champion, and re-establishing herself as a favorite at the Lou Molino Bergen Meet of Champions

Amandine Fernandez

Bogota senior

She became the first Buc girl to win a Bergen group championship since 2011 and led the team to its first group D title since 2012.

Leanna Johnston

IHA senior

She repeated as the Bergen E champion with an excellent performance in her next to last race at Darlington County Park. Next up a shot by becoming IHA's first individual BMOC titlist since 2010.

Summer Myhern

Indian Hills sophomore

She took her first major championship by controlling the Bergen C race from start to finish and led the Braves to an impressive team victory.

Results

