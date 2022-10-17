Read full article on original website
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than $87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000. The jeans -- found in an abandoned mine by a "denim archaeologist" -- were bought by 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, a veteran of the vintage denim market.
The Legend of the World’s Greatest Sweatshirt
You’ve probably never heard of Camber, an apparel company founded in Philadelphia in 1982, though you likely know its garments, or ones that are inspired by them. Its knitwear—sweatshirts and tees, mostly—is distributed globally and often outsells the apparel of brands in New York, London, Toronto, Paris, and Tokyo with 10 times the hype. Camber’s sweatshirts, in particular, have gotten very buzzy lately, but what makes the company remarkable transcends any trend. The company makes sweatshirts like Rolex makes watches, which is to say with a degree of care that borders on the mythic. And it defies all kinds of modern expectations about where and how clothes get made. Camber’s story, which is largely untold, is the story of the greatest sweatshirt ever made. And the only way to fully understand it is to put one on, to feel its heft and quality, though that has become a hard thing to do.
19th Century Levi’s With Racist Branding Strike Gold at Auction
An August 2022 study by Visual Capitalist revealed that an annual salary of $76,000 is now the minimum needed to purchase the median home in the U.S. But if real estate isn’t your thing, that $76K can also fetch a pair of authentic antique jeans. That was the amount of the winning bid California-based vintage clothing collectors Kyle Hauper and Zip Stevenson made for the circa 1880s Levi’s that vintage denim hunter Brit Eaton sold at auction at the Durango Vintage Festivus, a first-time, four-day sales and social event sponsored by him, on Oct. 1 in Aztec, N.M. According to published reports,...
Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA
Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
“Unicorn” Elk With Antler Sticking Straight Out Of Its Forehead Spotted On Washington Trail Cam
This looks like some nonsense you’d see out of a horror film. Imagine hiking through the woods, taking in the peacefulness and scenery, when all of a sudden an elk appears with an antler sticking out from its forehead?. I would have to pinch myself to make sure I...
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Miss Texas has been crowned the winner of Miss USA 2022
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned the new Miss USA on Monday night. She works as a model and fashion designer.
Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”
We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Woman's 80-Square-Foot NYC Apartment
One woman is going viral after touring viewers on the apartment that she rents for $650 per month.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
A couple spent $275,000 building a fantastical underground home nestled into a North Carolina mountainside — take a look
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an underground Airbnb that features a 150-year-old door from Belgium. 90% of the property — called "Dragon's Knoll" — is built into the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina. Their company, Treehouses of Serenity, features several unique Airbnb properties.
