Spottsville community rallies for police officer battling cancer

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County community showed their support this weekend for a local officer battling colon cancer.

A fundraiser was held Sunday night at Boucherie Winery in Spottsville for Henderson officer Janna Gatten.

Live music and a silent auction were accompanied by food from Tacoholics. We’re told a percentage of the sales will go to support Officer Gatten as she continues her fight against cancer.

Organizers say they were blown away by the amount of community support they saw on Sunday.

“Amazing person, a warrior and a hero. Great officer that’s served this city and an amazing woman,” says Joe Whitledge of Defending Heroes Project. “Jawdropping just the amount of people that came out. It’s been a great day.”

Whitledge tells us this is the first event the organization was able to put on.

