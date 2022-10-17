KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Zoo Knoxville announced Thursday that a 19-year-old giraffe named Jumbe has been placed under hospice care. Jumbe is facing increased difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age, zoo officials said. Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the country. Last year, he began showing signs of pain with movement. The veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine has been successfully managing his pain with medication, however the maximum dosages that can be safely administered have been reached. There are no further treatment options.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO