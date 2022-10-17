ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene

Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television

According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats

A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Binghamton Men Plead Guilty to Dealing Drugs

Two Binghamton drug dealers are headed to prison following guilty pleas in Broome County Court. In one case, a convicted felon admits he was involved in drug dealing in Binghamton last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Sean Haynes of Binghamton, who had a previous conviction of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire

No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Increases Restitution for Victims of Crime

Victims of crime in New York State will be able to get more money to replace property necessary to their health, safety or welfare that was stolen, damaged or destroyed during the incident. The state has raised the cap for reimbursement from $500 to up to $2,500. Supporters of the...
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report

A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
BUFFALO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy