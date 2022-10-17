Read full article on original website
Related
Six Months Later, Arrests Made in Delaware County Camper Caper
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say, following a six-month investigation, three county residents are being charged in connection with a burglary at Herman’s Trailer Sales in the Town of Walton in April. Sheriff’s officials say on April 29, Deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary at the...
Endicott Woman Accused of DWI After Crashing Into Shed
An Endicott woman is being charged with drunk driving and other counts after crashing into two trees, through a fence and into a backyard shed on Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union. Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies say 67-year-old Vickie Pero crashed after her Sport Utility Vehicle failed to stop...
Broome Man Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend’s Brother
A Broome County man is sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend’s brother during a domestic violence incident in the Town of Chenango earlier this year. 21-year-old Crishtien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old...
Broome Jail Mental Health Worker Accused of Passing Contraband
A mental health employee working at the Broome County Correctional Facility in the Town of Dickinson is being accused of giving a banned item to an inmate in the Broome County Jail. According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, authorities conducted an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct between a...
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Jeep Following Multi-Town Pursuit
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that led officers on a pursuit through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood and Town of Windsor shortly before 2 a.m. October 19. Deputies tried to pull the Jeep over for failing to stop at a red...
Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene
Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television
According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats
A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Two Binghamton Men Plead Guilty to Dealing Drugs
Two Binghamton drug dealers are headed to prison following guilty pleas in Broome County Court. In one case, a convicted felon admits he was involved in drug dealing in Binghamton last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Sean Haynes of Binghamton, who had a previous conviction of...
Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire
No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
70+ Years Later, Is New York’s Southern Tier Traffic Actually Fixed? [VIDEO]
I'm at that age where I can remember when there was no Southern Tier Expressway (Route 17/Interstate 86) with a divided four-lane highway, Interstate 81, or 88. Growing up in the western part of the Southern Tier (the greater Corning New York area), to get to points north (Rochester) and south (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, we drove on the two-lane Route 15.
New York Increases Restitution for Victims of Crime
Victims of crime in New York State will be able to get more money to replace property necessary to their health, safety or welfare that was stolen, damaged or destroyed during the incident. The state has raised the cap for reimbursement from $500 to up to $2,500. Supporters of the...
Johnson City Plans EV Charging Stations & Kiosk Parking in 2023
Johnson City is looking to take parking into the 21st century though a couple initiatives that move away from traditional parking meter technology. A public hearing will be held November 15 to discuss a proposal to add a new section to the Village Code that could replace some parking in the Village with charging stations for electric vehicles.
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report
A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0