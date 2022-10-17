According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO