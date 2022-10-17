ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
BUFFALO, NY
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in their first Sunday night appearance since 2017. The Dolphins will face an AFC North opponent for the third time this season after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The game will mark the return to the lineup of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as a return to Miami for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Start Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins with rookie Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback. Pickett was cleared of concussion protocol after leaving Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the week undergoing testing, practiced at full capacity all week and was cleared by an independent doctor prior to the team's final walk-through.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Is It Time for a Change at Left Tackle?

NASHVILLE – The first game after the bye is an especially convenient time for NFL teams to make lineup changes. Extra practice days between games offer players and coaches a larger preparation period, easing the transition from one starter to another. Would the Tennessee Titans consider making such a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
DETROIT, MI
Patriots QB Mac Jones Finally Talks: Injury Update, Playing vs. Bears?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took part in an impromptu meeting with reporters during the final 90 seconds of media access to the team’s locker room on Friday afternoon. Jones, who was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, had not spoken with the media since...
ALABAMA STATE
Broncos List Five Starters as Questionable vs. Jets in Week 7

CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) DL DeShawn Williams (back) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder) RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: All signs point to Wilson playing on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback. Keep an eye on Jewell. Despite his nearly 20 tackles last week, Alex...
DENVER, CO
Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report: Watkins ‘Questionable’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Officially, Sammy Watkins is on injured reserve. Unofficially, he’d be questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Watkins, who spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, practiced all week. For him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Falcons Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons have a considerable challenge ahead of them on Sunday in the form of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Friday presented the final day of practice for the week, meaning the release of the official injury report ahead of Sunday. Per release, the Falcons have ruled out cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) against Cincinnati.
ATLANTA, GA

