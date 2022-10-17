The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in their first Sunday night appearance since 2017. The Dolphins will face an AFC North opponent for the third time this season after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The game will mark the return to the lineup of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as a return to Miami for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO