Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
Wichita Eagle
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Wichita Eagle
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout
Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in their first Sunday night appearance since 2017. The Dolphins will face an AFC North opponent for the third time this season after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The game will mark the return to the lineup of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as a return to Miami for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Start Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins with rookie Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback. Pickett was cleared of concussion protocol after leaving Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the week undergoing testing, practiced at full capacity all week and was cleared by an independent doctor prior to the team's final walk-through.
Wichita Eagle
Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?
The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30. Not many probably expected that kind of perfect...
Wichita Eagle
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
Wichita Eagle
Is It Time for a Change at Left Tackle?
NASHVILLE – The first game after the bye is an especially convenient time for NFL teams to make lineup changes. Extra practice days between games offer players and coaches a larger preparation period, easing the transition from one starter to another. Would the Tennessee Titans consider making such a...
Wichita Eagle
Andy Reid downplays reported Chiefs interest in free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Multiple reports in recent days have suggested the Chiefs are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid would neither confirm nor deny those reports. “I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “I mean, he’s a heck of a football player. That...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
Wichita Eagle
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots QB Mac Jones Finally Talks: Injury Update, Playing vs. Bears?
FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took part in an impromptu meeting with reporters during the final 90 seconds of media access to the team’s locker room on Friday afternoon. Jones, who was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, had not spoken with the media since...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos List Five Starters as Questionable vs. Jets in Week 7
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) DL DeShawn Williams (back) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder) RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: All signs point to Wilson playing on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback. Keep an eye on Jewell. Despite his nearly 20 tackles last week, Alex...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report: Watkins ‘Questionable’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Officially, Sammy Watkins is on injured reserve. Unofficially, he’d be questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Watkins, who spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, practiced all week. For him to...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons have a considerable challenge ahead of them on Sunday in the form of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Friday presented the final day of practice for the week, meaning the release of the official injury report ahead of Sunday. Per release, the Falcons have ruled out cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) against Cincinnati.
Wichita Eagle
So what are the chances Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. plays Sunday at the 49ers?
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is set to see his first action since serving a four-game NFL suspension. Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic Friday that Gay would play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. “Pretty good chance, yeah,” Reid said. Gay, who...
Wichita Eagle
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
Comments / 0