AmericanMade
4d ago

Beto has to chase high school, college, and drunk kids at a concert because people who know better wont listen to him. Disgusting. Id bet not one has asked about his plan for Texas .. because he doesn’t have one. Wake up Texas Democrats. You’re shooting yourselves between the eyes with this flake.

Eric Shay BodyAnalytics
4d ago

They NEED celebrity "endorsement " because We The People of Texas know who Beto truly is and want no part of him. Ask anyone in El Paso

BeastMode
4d ago

Serious question, does anyone give a damn who a celebrity endorses? I mean I could care less if she was endorsing Abbott, it won't change my opinion on I'm Voting for. The fact it's a celebrity and since they dont live in the same world us middle class people live in is all the more reason why they can take their endorsements and shove it!!! ABBOTT ALL THE WAY.

Ash Jurberg

Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.

Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
FMX 94.5

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
