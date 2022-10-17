Beto has to chase high school, college, and drunk kids at a concert because people who know better wont listen to him. Disgusting. Id bet not one has asked about his plan for Texas .. because he doesn’t have one. Wake up Texas Democrats. You’re shooting yourselves between the eyes with this flake.
They NEED celebrity "endorsement " because We The People of Texas know who Beto truly is and want no part of him. Ask anyone in El Paso
Serious question, does anyone give a damn who a celebrity endorses? I mean I could care less if she was endorsing Abbott, it won't change my opinion on I'm Voting for. The fact it's a celebrity and since they dont live in the same world us middle class people live in is all the more reason why they can take their endorsements and shove it!!! ABBOTT ALL THE WAY.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
