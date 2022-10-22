UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday.

Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and Utah.

Oregon, ranked No. 10 in this week's poll, has scored at least 40 points since losing the opener against Georgia, a five-game win streak, and owns a 5-1 overall record with a perfect 3-0 mark in Pac-12 contests.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions

The computers are going with the home team, as Oregon as the projected 71.3 percent chance to defeat UCLA and move to 4-0 in conference play.

By contrast, the Bruins have a 28.7 percent shot to upend the Ducks and stay a perfect 7-0 overall.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as Oregon comes in the narrow 6 point favorites over UCLA, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 70.5 points for the matchup.

UCLA checks in at No. 26 on the index's 131 college football rankings , a position that owes to its projected plus-9.3 point margin against average teams on a neutral field, and is estimated to win 9.9 games this season.

Oregon owns the No. 12 position on the computer's rankings this week, with the 26.4 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and a projected win total of 9.6 games , according to the index.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

