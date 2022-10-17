ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago

For your close to home radar find your county here

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.221018T0600Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The post WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

