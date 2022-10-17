ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FPL Gameweek 13: Best Wildcard team

The players to include in your FPL team should you decide to wildcard in Gameweek 13. Top shouts include Phil Foden, Phil Foden and Gabriel Martinelli.
Is Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe has seemed destined for Real Madrid for quite some time, but a mixture of his own actions and club politics means it could be a while away.
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

