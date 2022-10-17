As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO