Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone throws wrench into shortstop plans for Game 3
The New York Yankees wish they had Oswald Peraza during the ALDS when they benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa and shifted Oswaldo Cabrera to the infield. Ideally, Cabrera would’ve stayed in left field, and Peraza would’ve taken over at short, but manager Aaron Boone elected to leave the rookie off of the roster against Cleveland.
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2
The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
Yankees may have to make a difficult decision with Matt Carpenter
Matt Carpenter was quite a find for the New York Yankees in the summer. He was rejected by several teams and ended up signing a cheap Major League deal to play in the Bronx. The organization helped him and gave him all the tools to succeed, and he did just that: with a .305/.412/.727 line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances, not to mention his 217 wRC+, he quickly became a fan favorite.
Could the Mets enter the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes after his latest comments?
Making an aggressive swing for Shohei Ohtani would make this New York Mets offseason an electrifying one, to say the least. For some time now, there has been speculation surrounding the versatile star. It came mostly as a result of the struggles had by the Los Angeles Angles, along with Ohtani being due for a big payday.
Yankees gearing up to get back one key bullpen arm for ALDS
Near the end of the regular season, the New York Yankees had a significant bullpen loss: Ron Marinaccio stated he had been bothered by his right shin for a long time, and tests showed a stress reaction that forced him to go to the injured list. At the time, the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2
As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
NBC Sports
Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement
Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
Should the Mets go after Carlos Rodon on the open market to replace Jacob deGrom?
With New York Mets starting ace Jacob deGrom having an unknown future status with the team, it leads to a potentially huge void. Even outside of deGrom, the Mets rotation, in general enters the offseason filled with questions. The lone player locked in under contract is Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 during next season. From there, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco could all possibly be elsewhere.
Yankees make big lineup change, moving Gleyber Torres out of lead-off spot
The New York Yankees shifted up their lineup considerably ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. In fact, they included Oswald Peraza at shortstop and moved Gleyber Torres out of the lead-off role, injecting Harrison Bader into the spot after his electric start to the postseason. Torres...
Should the Yankees include Oswald Peraza on the ALCS roster?
Leaving New York Yankees shortstop Oswaldo Peraza out of the American League Division Series roster was one of the most controversial decisions manager Aaron Boone has had to make this year. The skipper prioritized other things, such as defensive versatility and playoffs experience, and ultimately chose to leave the rookie behind.
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Yankees: 3 players coming up short in the playoffs
It takes an entire team playing at the peak of their abilities to win a World Series, which is something the New York Yankees haven’t gotten out of their club the past few years. Individual talent isn’t enough to overcome great playoff teams like the Houston Astros, who normally...
