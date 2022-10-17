ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Aaron Boone blames weather for coming up short in Game 2

The New York Yankees aren’t going to win any playoff games against the Houston Astros if they can’t hit the baseball effectively. The Bombers scored just two runs in Game 2 of the ALCS compared to Houston’s three, courtesy of an Alex Bregman three-run homer off Luis Severino in the bottom of the third inning. Aside from that one poor pitch, Severino was electric in his second start of the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees may have to make a difficult decision with Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter was quite a find for the New York Yankees in the summer. He was rejected by several teams and ended up signing a cheap Major League deal to play in the Bronx. The organization helped him and gave him all the tools to succeed, and he did just that: with a .305/.412/.727 line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances, not to mention his 217 wRC+, he quickly became a fan favorite.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2

As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Should the Mets go after Carlos Rodon on the open market to replace Jacob deGrom?

With New York Mets starting ace Jacob deGrom having an unknown future status with the team, it leads to a potentially huge void. Even outside of deGrom, the Mets rotation, in general enters the offseason filled with questions. The lone player locked in under contract is Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 during next season. From there, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco could all possibly be elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all

The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
CLEVELAND, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

