Henry County, MO

KOMU

Camden County Sheriff Office's looking for missing teen

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff Office is asking for help in finding a missing person from Climax Springs. According to a news release, Dylan L Ford, 16, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on Oct. 1. Ford is 5 foot, 6 inches, tall and 125 pounds....
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI

Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Possible Skeletal Remains Discovered in Harrisonville, MO

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 1652 hours, the Harrisonville Police Department received a witness report of possible human skeletal remains discovered in the 1200 Block of Industrial Boulevard. Officers and Investigators with the Harrisonville Police Department responded to the call and set a secured perimeter around the remains.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
mykdkd.com

Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders

The Clinton Fire Department is excited to announce that another agency will be attending the “Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders” event on Halloween (October 31st) at the fire station. Dispatchers from Henry County 911 Emergency Communications will be attending! Come and meet the people that answer your emergency 911 calls and initiate the emergency response system!

