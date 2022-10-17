Read full article on original website
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that the market is finally seeing signs that the Federal Reserve's succeeding in its fight against inflation. "We're now finally getting progress in the war on inflation, and progress is this market's most important product," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
Cryptocurrency Service Provider Agrees to Return $17 Million to Digital Lender Celsius as It Reorganizes in Bankruptcy
Crypto service provider Prime Trust agreed Thursday to return $17 million from crypto lending platform Celsius that was allegedly withheld just as digital currencies hit their first bottom last year. Prime Trust, which offers custodial services for digital assets, held $119 million of Celsius' assets when the two terminated their...
Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - CIBC
Oct 22 (Reuters) - An independent evaluation has put Yamana Gold's (YRI.TO) mineral assets at between $6 billion and $8 billion, in line with South Africa's Gold Fields' (GFIJ.J) initial offer price for the Canadian miner, circulars issued late Friday showed.
Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
