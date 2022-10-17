Local Organizations Receive Duke Energy Grant to Support Environmental Initiatives

Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) urge Hoosiers to follow cybersecurity practices in their online activities to protect personal information. October is designated as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana via a proclamation from Governor Eric J. Holcomb and nationally by...
eaglecountryonline.com
Alpine Drive Paving Project Scheduled to Start Next Week
Attention Hidden Valley Lake residents. (Hidden Valley, Ind.) – A pavement project is scheduled to begin next week in Hidden Valley. According to the Hidden Valley POA, the project along Alpine Drive will begin Tuesday, October 25, weather permitting. The project will start at the front entrance to Hidden...
Comments / 0