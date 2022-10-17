Read full article on original website
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Bay News 9
Durham probe failing to deliver on Trump's promises
There’s a page on the Justice Department’s website dedicated to Special Counsel John Durham’s 3½-year investigation into the origins of the FBI probe of ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government. Under “News,” it includes just two items, both announcing indictments...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Bay News 9
High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. Contractors that don't sign the pledge must reduce their fees by 20%. Republican legislators who...
Bay News 9
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.
Bay News 9
Abortion rights battle may be key to Democrats bucking midterm trends
With Election Day just over three weeks away, Spectrum News is taking a look at three top issues shaping this year’s midterms. While the economy is consistently polled to be the most pressing concern, last summer’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision protecting the federal right to an abortion reshaped this political season, with uncertain results.
Bay News 9
Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response to an...
