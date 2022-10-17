Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn
A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:. “Childhood memories, man, growing up watching...
Backstage Update on Triple H’s Health and WWE Status
Due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will miss tonight’s SmackDown taping from Toledo. According to PWInsider, Triple H is still in WWE’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss another show tonight as a result. He was also absent from Monday’s RAW. Triple...
New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check...
Ronda Rousey Wants Asuka on WWE SmackDown, Addresses Possible Survivor Series Team
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey talked about a potential title feud, wanting to pitch Asuka getting drafted to SmackDown, and more on her most recent YouTube channel gameplay broadcast. Here are the highlights:. Her interest in facing Asuka:. “Me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I...
Two Matches and More Set for Post-Halloween Havoc Edition of WWE NXT
WWE NXT will air a special Tag Team Title Tuesday episode next week. In addition, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Alex Gracia Opens Up About Her WWE Tryout, Her Time in AEW, Impact, ROH & NWA, More
Rising star Alex Gracia recently took part in an exclusive interview with PWMania.com. Gracia is known for her time in All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, NWA among several other promotions. During the discussion, she opened up about her WWE tryout, her time in AEW and Impact, her degree, her beauty line, and much more. You can read PWMania.com’s exclusive interview with the star below:
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus and Solo Sikoa are going to go at it in a match that’s been added to the card for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match on last week’s episode of SmackDown, defeating Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER. Sheamus had Sikoa locked in the Cloverleaf submission at one point, but Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso came to the rescue. This sparked a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous Tweet From 11 Years Ago
Garrett Kidney pointed out on Twitter that Hulk Hogan deleted his most famous tweet from 11 years ago. David Bixenspon searched archive.org and discovered that the tweet had been deleted between September 3 and September 23. As recently as late August, someone quoted tweeted. “Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without...
WWE NXT Deadline Confirmed by Shawn Michaels
WWE NXT Deadline has been announced as the next NXT Premium Live Event after Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE recently filed a trademark application for the name “NXT Deadline,” and it was reported that the next NXT PLE, most likely under that name, was set for Saturday, December 10.
