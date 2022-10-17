Read full article on original website
Delaware school board files EPA complaint over lead in students’ water
The Delaware Division of Public Health found lead in 22 Delaware schools, including facilities in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. At their meeting earlier this week, Red Clay school board members approved filing a complaint with the EPA over what they say was the state’s slowness in delivering the results of its federally funded testing to school leaders and parents.
wjbr.com
Delaware Resident Creates College Scholarship
Ollie Tansimore has been spending a lot of time in Delaware, mostly to care for his mother. He moved her six years ago and has been loving his life in the first state. “I love the hospitality here and the people are great too,” he said. “I’d come here a lot.”
WBOC
Carney Appoints Dennis Greenhouse as Delaware Auditor of Accounts
WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Gov. Carney on Thursday announced that he will appoint Dennis Greenhouse to serve as the state's auditor of accounts. Greenhouse will serve in this role until such time as the person duly elected at the upcoming election on Nov. 8 takes office in January 2023.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware schools preparing for next round of school choice applications
The window to apply for school choice in 2023-24 hasn't opened in Delaware, but districts are already beginning to get parents prepared. The Appoquinimink School District held an information session Tuesday, reminding parents about a process that can be extremely competitive. Online registration for families that want to send their...
WBOC
Del. Superior Court Ruling Halts Medicare Transition
DELAWARE- A Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of state retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The judge put the brakes on a new Medicare Advantage Plan, originally set to take effect on Jan. 1. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving...
WBOC
Delmarva Reacts to Bidens Loan Forgiveness Plan
DELMAR, De. -- Not everyone is on board with President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. People who are opposed say it's just unfair, especially for those who already paid for college or chose not to go. One person who is opposed to President Biden's plan is Diana Mecgettigan, owner...
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
Carney appoints placeholder to auditor’s office
Gov. John Carney will appoint former state Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to serve the remainder of Kathy McGuiness’s term. McGuiness resigned Wednesday after being sentenced on two public corruption charges. “We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the state of Delaware as the auditor of accounts, an office that he previously held,” Carney said in a news release. “As auditor, ... Read More
WBOC
Hogan Announces Nearly $72M for State Revitalization Program Awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state...
Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware
Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WBOC
Students of Delaware's Teacher of the Year React to Her Latest Accomplishment
MILFORD, Del. - Behind the walls of Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford are many classrooms, including the lively 5th-grade classroom of Ashley Lockwood, Delaware's 2023 State Teacher of The Year. And her students couldn't be any prouder. "Great job! I couldn't imagine having a better teacher," Mckenzie Farissier said.
WBOC
Delaware State Auditor Sentenced to Probation, Resigns
DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - Delaware’s state auditor was sentenced Wednesday morning to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service for official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions. Auditor Kathy McGuiness' term expires at the end of the year, but on Wednesday afternoon she sent a letter to Gov. John Carney notifying him of her resignation effective 4:30 p.m. that same day.
WBOC
Del. Deputy Auditor Files Labor Complaint Against Former Auditor Kathy McGuiness
DOVER, Del. - With her resignation on Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced to probation earlier in the day on public corruption charges, a chapter in Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' embattled career is now over. "These cases are difficult, these cases are controversial. They're usually high profile and they're against...
How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election
There are three ways to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election: absentee, early, or in person on election day. Earlier this month, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional. The decision has left many voters unsure of the rules. RELATED: Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? General election The general election will be held Nov. ... Read More
WBOC
Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times for Delmarva 2022
Below is a list of trick-or-treat dates and times for Delmarva. This list may be updated with additional listings or changes in times and dates. For any towns, cities or communities not on this list, or for specific questions to any of the below listed dates and times, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls directly.
WDEL 1150AM
'For me, it's the Nobel Peace Prize of Delaware' | Dreams come true at 2022 Kandler Awards
Making lemons into lemonade has described Corie Priest's life in the last several years. Living in poverty and eventually becoming incarcerated, Priest knew that making a difference in his own life as well as other's lives was possible. On October 19, 2022, he was awarded the American Civil Liberties Union...
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
fox29.com
Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day
DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available. The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions. For...
WBOC
Constructive Conversation At Mayors Of Delmarva Meeting
Seven mayors met today to discuss challenges and opportunities. Mayors, today, spoke on things like crime, Covid, and major projects that will alter their city or town. But, there was one big challenge that all municipalities shared.
