Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police looking for missing ‘endangered’ woman

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 19-year-old Adayanna Beeby was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 6900 block of Waynewood Avenue in the Fort Hunt area of the eastern Fairfax. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax are looking for a woman they say hasn’t been seen since Oct. 16.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 19-year-old Adayanna Beeby was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 6900 block of Waynewood Avenue in the Fort Hunt area of the eastern Fairfax.

Beeby stands about 5’7″, weighs around 200 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeved shirt, white shorts and pink crocs.

According to police, Beeby is considered endangered due to mental of physical health concerns. Anyone who believes they may have seen her or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

