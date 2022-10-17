Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
cwcolumbus.com
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mad Rabbit Tattoo touts successes in 'Shark Tank' update
Two former Ohioans appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Oct. 14 to give an update on their company’s success since appearing previously in 2021. Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo, a tattoo after-care and skincare company based in Los Angeles, returned to the show following an initial $500,000 commitment from “Shark” Mark Cuban in exchange for a 12% stake in their company.
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22 This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here. 159 […]
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
Galion Inquirer
Goughenour rides on
GALION- Richard ‘Doc’ Goughenour has always had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Goughenour, 83, is a veteran and has been a resident of Galion for about 30 years. Throughout his life, he has been around Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Recently, Goughenour completed a rebuild of a Harley and invited all of his ‘Ol Timers’ from West Virginia to take a look and hear his 1961 Panhead Harley-Davidson masterpiece. Goughenour added it was an Aftermarket Softail frame.
tiremeetsroad.com
Major oil leak at this Columbus, Ohio Jiffy Lube immortalized by Google Maps satellite view
One look at this Google Maps satellite view and it’s easy to work out what probably happened. If you need yet another reminder to think twice before taking your car to a quick oil change place, head over to Google Maps, specifically 3550 N High St, Columbus Ohio 43214 to see a trail of oil that looks a lot like a Jiffy Lube employee forgot to tighten a drain plug or oil filter.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member, who was previously charged with making terroristic threats against a Jewish school in April, has pleaded guilty to selling “ghost guns” with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to selling guns that were made whole or in […]
WHIZ
Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
roadtirement.com
National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916
The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
