This Incredible Z06 Boasts 1057 Horsepower and You Can Buy it At Crown Concepts
Up until its 8th generation, the Corvette’s 6th generation held the title as the most influential Corvette of all time and really took America’s Sports Car to a whole new level.
GM built the sixth-gen Corvette to be a competitor on the road and track. It was designed with everything in mind to turn it into a dominating machine. This particular example, from Crown Concepts, takes that engineering much further, for a quadruple digit build.
Powering this beautiful monster is a LS7, built for pure power. The 427 cubic inch engine is a monster from the factory, and this LS7 has some modifications to make it even more dangerous for the competition. The engine is backed by a single mass. flywheel and lightweight, high-capacity clutch which channels torque toward the rear transaxle. The six-speed manual transmission is beefed up to handle the extra horsepower, with modifications like a transmission cooler.
The transmission feeds into a limited slip differential, with enlarged ring and pinion gears. Stronger axle half-shafts with tougher universal joints transmit power to the rear wheels. It’s also equipped with high-intensity discharge lighting, fog lamps, leather seating, dual-zone air conditioning, cabin air filtration and head-up display (HUD) with track mode and g-meter are included.
This vehicle is for sale by Crown Concepts USA. To see more vehicles for sale and to learn about all the services they provide, visit crownconceptsusa.com
Comments / 0