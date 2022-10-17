ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Incredible Z06 Boasts 1057 Horsepower and You Can Buy it At Crown Concepts

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
Up until its 8th generation, the Corvette’s 6th generation held the title as the most influential Corvette of all time and really took America’s Sports Car to a whole new level.

GM built the sixth-gen Corvette to be a competitor on the road and track. It was designed with everything in mind to turn it into a dominating machine. This particular example, from Crown Concepts, takes that engineering much further, for a quadruple digit build.

Powering this beautiful monster is a LS7, built for pure power. The 427 cubic inch engine is a monster from the factory, and this LS7 has some modifications to make it even more dangerous for the competition. The engine is backed by a single mass. flywheel and lightweight, high-capacity clutch which channels torque toward the rear transaxle. The six-speed manual transmission is beefed up to handle the extra horsepower, with modifications like a transmission cooler.

The transmission feeds into a limited slip differential, with enlarged ring and pinion gears. Stronger axle half-shafts with tougher universal joints transmit power to the rear wheels. It’s also equipped with high-intensity discharge lighting, fog lamps, leather seating, dual-zone air conditioning, cabin air filtration and head-up display (HUD) with track mode and g-meter are included.

This vehicle is for sale by Crown Concepts USA. To see more vehicles for sale and to learn about all the services they provide, visit crownconceptsusa.com

