Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs
“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
financefeeds.com
Ankr launches block explorer and analytics platform Chainscanner
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has rolled outs its latest product, Chainscanner, a block explorer and analytics platform for developers and users to view, analyze and interact with their desired chains. What separates Chainscanner from other alternatives is its intuitive interface that provides users with everything they need to interact with...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
financefeeds.com
Binance Custody taps TRM Labs for regulatory compliance and risk management
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust. Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”. Binance Custody has deployed the...
financefeeds.com
Lemon.markets hires Markus Gunter to lead fintech into regulated brokerage
“He will spearhead our efforts to become a regulated brokerage provider. Learning from his wealth of experience and getting his hands on deck for building lemon.markets excites me a lot.”. Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets has appointed Markus Gunter as Managing Director to help develop and expand the firm’s brokerage operation, lemon.markets...
financefeeds.com
Primer adds Coinbase Commerce to list of payment options for merchants
“With Coinbase Commerce and Primer working together, any merchant can make secure cryptocurrency payments as readily available to their customers as traditional payment methods like credit cards.”. Coinbase has partnered with payments platform Primer to allow merchants activate Coinbase Commerce to meet growing consumer demand to pay with cryptocurrency for...
financefeeds.com
OANDA taps Paxos to launch crypto trading in US
OANDA is also unveiling a new brand identity that reflects its emphasis on enabling smarter trading for its clients. OANDA has partnered with Paxos to launch a crypto trading service in the United States. The new offering allows US-based investors to spot trade cryptocurrencies on Paxos’s itBit exchange through the...
financefeeds.com
Remitly expands to Japan and New Zealand
At the moment, the company’s disbursement network reaches 3.9 billion bank accounts, 705 million mobile wallets, 410,000 cash pickup locations, and offers home delivery in select locations. The platform is set to grow to more than 3,200 corridors. Remitly has announced the expansion into Japan and New Zealand as...
financefeeds.com
DeFi aggregator Yield Monitor incorporates DeFiChain blockchain
DeFi multi-chain portfolio tracker, Yield Monitor has incorporated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its yield monitor database to help users leverage its on-chain data to find the best trades possible. The addition of DeFiChain marks the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. Every inclusion adds thousands of data points to Yield...
financefeeds.com
MultiBank Group gets new regulatory licenses from UAE and Singapore
MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, has secured two reputable and strategic regulatory licenses from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (SCA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, has...
financefeeds.com
Uplift DAO taps MoonPay to facilitate access to Web3 investments
Uplift DAO, one of the leading IDO launchpads in the DeFi sector, today announced a strategic partnership with crypto exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The two will be collaborating across a variety of verticals as a part of their deal, making it easier than ever for users to invest in web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.
financefeeds.com
Bloomberg adds Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on Terminal and B-Pipe
“Clean and reliable crypto prices are essential to institutional investors and enterprises holding or trading digital assets, as they require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.”. Bloomberg has integrated Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on the Bloomberg Terminal and on its real-time market data feed, B-PIPE.
financefeeds.com
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!. B2Broker is pleased to introduce new prices for its key products, B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader. Our company has reduced the cost of its programs for all three components in order to make them more affordable to even more individuals as well as firms. This step demonstrates B2Broker’s dedication to offering top-quality software that fulfills the demands of brokers and traders throughout the world. On the behalf of the B2Brokers team, we would like to thank you for your support and cooperation.
financefeeds.com
Coinbase waives fees for buying USDC with non-USD currency
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has waived commission fees for buyers of USD Coin (USDC) with non-USD fiat currency in a bid to increase the stablecoin adoption outside the United States. In a blog post, Coinbase announced new policy changes aimed at building more on-ramps for users to access Circle-issued...
financefeeds.com
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
financefeeds.com
Integral taps Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling to expand FX tech business in EMEA region
“Paul and Roland are valuable additions to the team and will play an important role in driving forward our global growth as we continue to expand the technology and services we offer.”. FX trading technology firm Integral has appointed Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales as part...
financefeeds.com
CySEC invites Dualix & AGM Markets clients to submit compensation claims
It’s been more than eight months since the Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) withdrew the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license of Maxigrid, which operates the brands Dualix & AGM Markets. Today, the Cypriot watchdog announced the initiation of the process of compensating the clients of the now-defunct FX broker...
financefeeds.com
JPMorgan Chase hires ex-Celsius’ director of crypto regulatory policy
Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Aaron Iovine, a former executive at bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. At Celsius, Iovine spent nearly seven months as head of policy and regulatory affairs before leaving his position in September. Prior to...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers’ revenue rises 30% on robust interest income
Interactive Brokers reported third-quarter earnings that came above analysts’ expectations as the longtime leader in low-cost trading made progress in a couple of key areas, thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Ranked as the largest US electronic broker by some measures, Interactive Brokers’ third-quarter adjusted revenues rose 30...
financefeeds.com
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
Comments / 0