Good for President Biden for shining a light on the need to lower healthcare costs while he was here in Portland. (“President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech,” Oct. 17) As somebody with a chronic condition who has been dependent on advanced treatments since my diagnosis, it is a critically important issue and a complex one, so I was hoping to hear from the president about what comes after the Inflation Reduction Act.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO