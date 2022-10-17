ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran gets big boost from outside group’s six-figure ad blitz

Multnomah County chair candidate Sharon Meieran will receive a massive, unexpected lift from a well-financed political committee that is also supporting Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez ahead of the Nov. 8 election. A glossy mailer from Portland Accountability PAC that touts both Meieran and Gonzalez — and lambasts their...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Rein in health care costs

Good for President Biden for shining a light on the need to lower healthcare costs while he was here in Portland. (“President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech,” Oct. 17) As somebody with a chronic condition who has been dependent on advanced treatments since my diagnosis, it is a critically important issue and a complex one, so I was hoping to hear from the president about what comes after the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Oregonian

Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
The Oregonian

Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief

The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

