Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
Multnomah County voters to decide whether to potentially let noncitizens take part in elections
Multnomah County voters will be asked in November if they support extending voting rights to noncitizens through a measure that will test the legal limits of who counties can unilaterally enfranchise. Measure 26-231 would require the county to extend the right to vote to noncitizens as allowed by law, potentially...
No-incumbent race prompts all-out scramble to win new Aloha-Beaverton area state Senate seat
A fascinating three-way race is underway for a formerly Democratic stronghold that features a Democrat, a Republican and an unaffiliated candidate -- and it’s not the race for governor. Instead, it’s for a seat in the state Senate representing a big hunk of Washington County. Senate District 18...
Portland withholds $71K in public matching funds from Rene Gonzalez amid campaign penalty fight
A Portland elections official has frozen public matching fund payments to City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez until his campaign pays a large five-figure fine levied against it or gets the penalty, which is under appeal in state administrative court, resolved or waived. Susan Mottet, director of Portland’s Small Donor Elections...
Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran gets big boost from outside group’s six-figure ad blitz
Multnomah County chair candidate Sharon Meieran will receive a massive, unexpected lift from a well-financed political committee that is also supporting Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez ahead of the Nov. 8 election. A glossy mailer from Portland Accountability PAC that touts both Meieran and Gonzalez — and lambasts their...
Readers respond: Rein in health care costs
Good for President Biden for shining a light on the need to lower healthcare costs while he was here in Portland. (“President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech,” Oct. 17) As somebody with a chronic condition who has been dependent on advanced treatments since my diagnosis, it is a critically important issue and a complex one, so I was hoping to hear from the president about what comes after the Inflation Reduction Act.
Only Portland City Council race on fall ballot features Rene Gonzalez and Jo Ann Hardesty, stark opposites on multiple dimensions
Four years ago, Portland voters elected to the City Council a progressive champion and police reform advocate who further bucked the status quo by being a woman of color and renter living east of Interstate 205. Next month they may very well oust her from office, choosing instead a businessman...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Metro asks voters to extend park maintenance funding for another 5 years
People undoubtedly enjoy the many local parks run by Metro, from Oxbow Regional Park along the Sandy River to Chehalem Ridge Nature Park outside Hillsboro. The question voters will decide Nov. 8 is whether property owners should continue to foot the bill to keep those parks running. If passed, Measure...
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief
The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
Apple begins work on new, more durable façade for downtown Portland store
Apple has started work on a major overhaul of its downtown Portland store, with a new design that appears more resistant to vandalism. But people familiar with the company’s plans say work won’t be done until sometime after the holidays. Apple’s downtown store has been obscured by imposing...
Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs brings a whimsical world to Portland
Mike Bennett is the unofficial artist of Portland’s city streets. You may not think you know his work, but you know his work. “Slow down” sloth ring a bell? “Slow” snail? “Please slow down” slug?. His signs imploring drivers to slow down can...
Jury finds 2 veteran Hoover gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering
A federal jury on Wednesday found two veteran Hoover gang members guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering after a five-week trial that drew more than 100 witnesses and accounts of killings, armed robberies, beatings and drug dealing over more than two decades in Portland. The...
Cleveland High School volleyball coach files Title IX suit against Portland Public Schools, alleging inequitable treatment, lack of pay
The volleyball coach at Cleveland High School has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, alleging that the district does not treat girls sports the same way that it does boys sports, and that it did not pay her more for having to coach multiple teams. Sydney Hammond...
