Nashville, TN

Nashville mayor, Titans reach deal for new domed stadium

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have a new domed stadium coming soon. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have struck a deal to build a new domed stadium, according to a report from Axios Nashville reporter Nate Rau. The report says the stadium will cost up to $2.2 billion and "position the city to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours during the winter months," none of which are possible at the Titans' current Nissan Stadium home.

According to Rau, negotiations have been going on for months.

"If approved by Metro Council, the new stadium will be located east of Nissan Stadium, near I-24, and serve as the anchor of the recently approved East Bank redevelopment plan," the report said. "It is expected the Titans will bring about $800 million in private revenue sources to the deal. ... Government funding sources are already known: $500 million in bonds from the state, a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, sales taxes collected within the new facility and sales taxes collected in the surrounding 130-acre campus."

Nissan Stadium opened 23 years ago when the Oilers became the Tennessee Titans. It was previously known as Adelphia Coliseum from 1999 to 2002, the Coliseum from 2002 to 2006 and LP Field from 2006 to 2015.

