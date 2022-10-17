Read full article on original website
Ankr launches block explorer and analytics platform Chainscanner
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has rolled outs its latest product, Chainscanner, a block explorer and analytics platform for developers and users to view, analyze and interact with their desired chains. What separates Chainscanner from other alternatives is its intuitive interface that provides users with everything they need to interact with...
‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro
If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
Lemon.markets hires Markus Gunter to lead fintech into regulated brokerage
“He will spearhead our efforts to become a regulated brokerage provider. Learning from his wealth of experience and getting his hands on deck for building lemon.markets excites me a lot.”. Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets has appointed Markus Gunter as Managing Director to help develop and expand the firm’s brokerage operation, lemon.markets...
ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs
“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
Op-Ed: Why the Crypto Market Should Embrace Academic Education Programs
Crypto is a fast-growing industry with tons of promising projects and innovations. The market is becoming more mature every day, and adoption is taking off among retail users, institutional investors, well-known enterprises, and even some governments. However, a major challenge market players are continuously facing is crypto education. In late...
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!. B2Broker is pleased to introduce new prices for its key products, B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader. Our company has reduced the cost of its programs for all three components in order to make them more affordable to even more individuals as well as firms. This step demonstrates B2Broker’s dedication to offering top-quality software that fulfills the demands of brokers and traders throughout the world. On the behalf of the B2Brokers team, we would like to thank you for your support and cooperation.
Uplift DAO taps MoonPay to facilitate access to Web3 investments
Uplift DAO, one of the leading IDO launchpads in the DeFi sector, today announced a strategic partnership with crypto exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The two will be collaborating across a variety of verticals as a part of their deal, making it easier than ever for users to invest in web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.
Start your own Business in just 24-hours!
As all of us know, some of the most popular Forex apps are no longer available on iOS store for download. It is expected that, with the recent removal of trading apps from the Apple App store, there will be significant impact on those platforms’ accessibility. As all of...
Bloomberg puts OneData content on Google Cloud
“Our ongoing commitment to expand Bloomberg’s data availability in the cloud through our continued relationship with Google Cloud will create automated workflows, reduce data on-boarding time, and ultimately provide clients with an enhanced and simplified user experience.”. Bloomberg has made its Data License content available on Google Cloud so...
DeFi aggregator Yield Monitor incorporates DeFiChain blockchain
DeFi multi-chain portfolio tracker, Yield Monitor has incorporated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its yield monitor database to help users leverage its on-chain data to find the best trades possible. The addition of DeFiChain marks the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. Every inclusion adds thousands of data points to Yield...
Integral taps Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling to expand FX tech business in EMEA region
“Paul and Roland are valuable additions to the team and will play an important role in driving forward our global growth as we continue to expand the technology and services we offer.”. FX trading technology firm Integral has appointed Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales as part...
NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000
New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
Autochartist and ChartIQ partner for real-time technical analysis
Cosaic, the makers of ChartIQ, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Autochartist, a world-renowned technology partner that provides real-time market analysis for traders. Cosaic, the makers of ChartIQ, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Autochartist, a world-renowned technology partner that provides real-time market analysis for traders....
