The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.

SOCASTEE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO