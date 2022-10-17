Read full article on original website
Florence County deputies investigate after guns stolen from cars
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after guns were recently stolen from several vehicles. A series of burglaries in the Pamplico and Johnsonville areas over the last few days resulted in guns and other valuables being stolen from cars, according to deputies. “Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and […]
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
Hemingway man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies […]
SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Myrtle Beach police...
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
Man dies after being taken to hospital from Myrtle Beach jail, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Myrtle Beach jail, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at about 1 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center hours after he was taken there from the jail, Willard said. An autopsy […]
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was fired after a public disorderly call on Tuesday in which an “under control” suspect was knocked unconscious, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release. The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Waste Management System Facility located on Saint Beulah Road. The […]
HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident
The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident
A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City. Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
Robeson County deputies make arrest in connection to death of a Lumberton man
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the death of a Lumberton man last week. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 3:42 p.m. deputies responded to the...
15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.
