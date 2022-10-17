ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigate after guns stolen from cars

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after guns were recently stolen from several vehicles. A series of burglaries in the Pamplico and Johnsonville areas over the last few days resulted in guns and other valuables being stolen from cars, according to deputies. “Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident

The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
SOCASTEE, SC
wfxb.com

Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident

A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.
ATLANTA, GA

