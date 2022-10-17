ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week at Moncus Park: Gardening and more

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 100-acre greenspace will be home to another week full of community events.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

  • Monday, Oct. 17 – Fitness class, hosted by Lourdes Fitness , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Yoga in the park, hosted by The Space Yoga Studio , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 20 – Garden talks, led by Master Gardener MaryAnn Armbruster, Ph.D., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 20 – How Gardening is Good for your Health, hosted by Community Partners LA Cares , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 22 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This week’s Food Truck Friday lineup (as of now) includes:

More information can be found on the Moncus Park website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

