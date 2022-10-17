Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) to Develop RNG Plant at Jack Daniel Distillery
TC Energy (. TRP - Free Report) recently announced an investment of $29.3 million for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility near the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN to make RNG. The facility, owned by Lynchburg Renewable Fuels LLC and being developed by 3 Rivers...
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Bond Yields Keep Rising
The U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend for the past few trading sessions despite a relatively healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The decline was largely triggered by the continued rise in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching a high of 4.239% - the highest since 2008. The rising bond yields have been an offshoot of high inflationary pressures and Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy to curb the same. The Fed is likely to announce a fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike in November as it indicated to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3-3.25%.
Comments / 0