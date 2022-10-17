ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor

By Tiffany Tan
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maor7_0ic8Pn1e00
Ezra Miller, left, and their attorney Lisa Shelkrot attend Miller's arraignment from Shelkrot's Burlington office on Oct. 17, 2022. Screenshot

Updated at 10:44 a.m.

BENNINGTON — Justice League actor Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty in state court on Monday to a felony charge stemming from allegations they broke into a neighbor’s home in Stamford to steal liquor.

Miller, 30, is charged with burglary into an occupied dwelling, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The Hollywood actor is also facing a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Miller, who has starred in movies including “The Flash,” appeared in Bennington Superior criminal court Monday morning via video link from their attorney’s office in Burlington. Defense attorney Lisa Shelkrot, of the law firm Langrock, Sperry & Wool, entered not guilty pleas on Miller’s behalf.

Superior Court Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady allowed Miller to remain out of jail on conditions, which include not contacting the occupants of the home they allegedly broke into and staying away from the residence.

Miller is accused of breaking into the house on Stamford’s County Road on May 1 and stealing liquor, as previously reported by VTDigger. The homeowner, identified in a Vermont State Police report as Isaac Winokur, said a home surveillance camera recorded Miller walking down from the porch with what appeared to be three bottles of liquor.

The video then showed Miller handing the bottles to an unidentified person inside a waiting vehicle, according to a police affidavit of probable cause in the case.

Winokur, who told police he has known Miller for 18 years, said the actor also owned a home in Stamford and had been inside Winokur’s residence previously, but only by invitation. Winokur said that Miller had not been invited to the home on May 1 nor had they received permission to enter the house, according to the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBcVQ_0ic8Pn1e00
Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and petit larceny in Bennington Superior criminal court on Monday. Photo by Tiffany Tan/VTDigger

When interviewed by state police in June, Miller said they stopped by Winokur’s house that day to pick up cooking ingredients, including vinegar and cooking wine, for Miller’s mother who also lived nearby, according to the affidavit.

Miller told police that Winokur is a family friend who “should have known what was going on” because Miller’s mother asked Winokur for permission ahead of time. Miller also said they entered the home through an unlocked side door, the affidavit states.

Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke, of Bennington County, is prosecuting the case.  Miller’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Monday’s hearing, which drew about 15 observers, including television crews, to the courtroom, was livestreamed on YouTube. Vermont court officials decided to offer this viewing option given the high profile nature of the case, said Bennington criminal court’s operations manager, Wendy Dickie.

People who want to observe Vermont court hearings remotely are normally given access to Webex, the state judiciary’s online platform. But for Miller’s hearing, court officials, concerned that a high volume of people watching could cause the system to crash, took precautionary measures, Dickie told VTDigger.

Ahead of the hearing, she said, multiple local and national news outlets had contacted the courthouse about covering Miller’s arraignment.

On Thursday, Miller’s attorney asked the judge to waive Miller’s appearance in court, saying the prosecutor had no objection to their appearing by video link.

Rolling Stone reported in June on accusations of unsafe conditions at Miller's home in Stamford, where a woman and children were reportedly staying.

Miller was arrested in April on an assault charge in Hawaii, less than four weeks after they were arrested in that state on disorderly conduct and harassment, Variety reported .

In the wake of the multiple allegations Miller is facing, Entertainment Weekly reported that the actor issued a statement in August to say they had begun treatment for “complex mental health” issues.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” the statement read. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor .

Comments / 5

Robert Guyette
4d ago

And this is really news? He’s just a nobody that got a chance and now we have to feel for him. Get real.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Shrewsbury leads to DUI #2 charges

SHREWSBURY — A 49-year-old woman from Cuttingsville was arrested following a crash in Shrewsbury yesterday. Police say a truck crashed into a ditch on Vermont Route 103 at around 11:35 p.m. While investigating the crash, police say Tammy Monahan drove to the scene in a different vehicle. Police say...
SHREWSBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Shooting of man by New Hampshire trooper in Walpole ruled justified

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday that a state trooper shooting that killed a Walpole man in February was justified. In the report, investigators said that Christopher Tkal, 57, turned toward officers and raised a rifle at them before state Trooper Noah Sanctuary fired at him, killing him.
WALPOLE, NH
WCAX

Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on Tuesday. State and local police responded to an apartment building on Gay Street in Palmer, Massachusetts, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, after Palmer Police found a Chevrolet truck with Vermont plates that was reported stolen out of Whitingham, Vermont.
PALMER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting

District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate

A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro is a town in Southern Vermont, well known for its local urban art scene, historic covered bridges, and quaint downtown area on the banks of the Connecticut River. Brattleboro, Vermont, is a hot spot for travelers in all four seasons, and it’s understandable why. Spring and summer mean perfect weather, complete with hiking and biking trails, and a crisp fall offers apple cider, maple syrup, and craft beer as you watch the leaves change.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy