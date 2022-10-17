How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 7

The Vols took down Bama and officially established themselves as a true contender in college football. The Vols last opponent, LSU, bounced back after the dismantling that Tennessee gave them. Kentucky also had a bounce back win in Will Levis' return. Here's a look at how the rest of the Vols 2022 opponents.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

Ball State defeated UConn 25-21 for its third straight win.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

BYE

Week 3 Opponent Akron

The Zips were defeated by Central Michigan 28-21 after they fumbled at their own 37 yard line with 1:50 left, setting up a go-ahead Chippewas scoop and score for the.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida fell to LSU in the Swamp 45-35 despite mustering a comeback effort after trailing 42-21. Anthony Richardson played a good game rushing for 109 yards along with 2 total touchdowns, but the defense couldn't find consistent stops.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

Jayden Daniels played his best game as a Tiger, passing for 349 yards and six combined scores on the ground and through the air in LSU's 45-35 win over Florida. LSU jumped out to a 42-21 lead at the beginning of the second half and was able to keep it safe despite a Florida comeback.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

Everyone knows how this one went. Bama fell to the Vols 52-49 off a game-winning kick from Chase McGrath. Bryce Young there for 455 yards and two scores in his first game back since injury. Jahmyr Gibbs also performed well with 103 yards and three scores

Week 8 Opponent UT Martin

BYE

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

Will Levis returned from foot injury and led No. 22 Kentucky to a 27-17 win over No. 16 Mississippi State, snapping a two-game losing streak in SEC play. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had his best game of the season with 196 yards and two scores.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

The No. 1 Bulldogs shutout Vanderbilt 55-0 in a dominant showing on both sides of the ball. Stetson Bennett threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters before Carson Beck came in and also delivered two touchdowns.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

BYE

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

BYE

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

The Commodores fell to Georgia 55-0. They had a chance to put some points on the board at the end of the first half, but kicker Joseph Bulovas was unable to connect on the 44-yarder.

