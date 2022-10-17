ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of their concern about their physical well-being. Biden made the comment in an MSNBC interview in which he repeated his concerns about “mega MAGA”...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks President Biden’s student debt relief plan

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student debt relief plan. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a stay on Friday while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt, according to The Associated Press.
The Associated Press

West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and key Western allies accused Russia on Friday of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking infrastructure and...

