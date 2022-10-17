Read full article on original website
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody, police say
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a five-day search, the Green Bay Police Department says the person of interest in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl is now in custody. Police say 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department.
$1 million cash bond set for man charged with killing mother, stepfather
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $1 million cash bond has been set for a Little Suamico man charged with killing his mother and stepfather. David Steinmetz, 27, appeared in Oconto County Court by video Friday. The court ordered Steinmetz held on a $1 million cash bond and scheduled a hearing for Nov. 15.
Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion. Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all...
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
Jury convicts Oshkosh man of stealing from 92-year-old victim
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man has been convicted of stealing more than $400,000 from an elderly nursing home resident. Terry Culver, 64, was convicted of eight felonies at jury trial in Winnebago County. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. A criminal complaint states Culver acted as...
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving
Brown County first responders train at Bay Beach Amusement Park
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
Green Bay police chief asks for patience in shooting investigation
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School
Kitchen fire causes $15,000 damage to Allouez home
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire near Webster Park in the village of Allouez Thursday evening. Crews arrived less than 3 minutes after the call to the 2000-block of Woodrow Way at about quarter after 6. People in the house got out before calling 911.
Services announced for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - Services have been scheduled for a former Grand Chute Police officer who was killed in the line of duty while serving in Texas. Officer Steven R. Nothem was hit Oct. 18 while helping at the scene of a DWI arrest in Carrollton, Texas. He died at a hospital. The driver that hit Nothem’s squad also died.
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
DEBRIEF: Small Towns: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years
Christmas Eve birth inspires De Pere family to raise money for therapy dog
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A family is showing gratitude to the De Pere Fire Department after paramedics raced to help them during an unexpected Christmas Eve birth. The Gossen family is raising money to buy a therapy dog for the department. Ainsley Noel Gossen was born on Christmas Eve...
