Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Marine protected areas combat the effects of climate change
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
Phys.org
Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña
Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
Phys.org
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Phys.org
South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: What's gone wrong?
South Africa's major cities in the Gauteng Province—the country's economic heartland—are experiencing major water shortages. In Johannesburg and Tshwane taps have run dry, with numerous areas experiencing intermittent supply while some areas have no water at all. The province has metropolitan areas—the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni....
Phys.org
Could an underwater microphone in Pacific Ocean hold the key to protecting whales?
Sitting 280 feet below water on the floor of the Pacific Ocean just 26 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, a credit-card-sized underwater microphone represents the latest attempt to keep Earth's largest mammals safe from human-caused destruction. The device, called a hydrophone, listens to the calls among blue, humpback and...
Phys.org
Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks
It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
Phys.org
Volcanic 'trombone music' could provide early warning of eruptions
University of Canterbury (UC) postdoctoral researcher Dr. Leighton Watson (Ngāi Tahu), in collaboration with researchers at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and Boise State University, has developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity to help understand and forecast volcanic behavior. "The movement...
Phys.org
Discovery of new ecosystem—'The Trapping Zone'—creating oasis of life in the Maldives
The Nekton Maldives Mission, involving researchers from the University of Oxford, has found evidence of a previously undescribed ecosystem—"The Trapping Zone"—that is creating an oasis of life 500 meters down in the depths of the Indian Ocean. The discovery has been hailed as highly significant by the Maldives Government.
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org
Petrology and geochemistry of the Carboniferous cutinite-rich coals from the Hequ area of China
For a study now published in Science China Earth Sciences, Dr. Daofu Song (State Key Laboratory of Petroleum Resources and Prospecting, China University of Petroleum, Beijing) and his team collected cutinite-rich coals from the Upper Carboniferous Taiyuan Formation in the Hequ area, China, and studied their petrological and geochemical characteristics.
Phys.org
Derbyshire fossil study reveals insights into Peak District's 12 million year-old climatic past
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
Phys.org
Modern archaeology reveals the secrets of an Iron Age power center
New excavations in Uppåkra are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.
Phys.org
Cartography shows that the Isthmus of Tehuantepec was used as an inter-oceanic passage in the 16th century
The Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a region located in the south of Mexico, is the shortest distance between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in all the country. Only 220 kilometers separate the two oceans. In the first half of the 16th century, Spanish conquerors put great effort into finding a strait that would connect the two oceans. This meant that, in the conquest explorations of the 16th century, this region was used as an inter-oceanic passage, making approximately two thirds of the journey along the mighty river Coatzacoalcos and the rest overland.
Phys.org
Large numbers of European chimpanzees suffer from lack of vitamin D, says new study
A new study has found that a large number of chimpanzees living in Europe suffer from inadequate vitamin D levels, and the widespread problem could have a major impact on their health. The study, which is the largest of its kind, is published in the journal Scientific Reports. The authors...
Comments / 0