WAFF

Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Resident-TVA dispute update

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam

ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

