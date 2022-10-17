Wilma Jean Bragg, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on January 9, 1955 to the late Robert Kenneth Settles and Alma Jean Broady Daffron, whom survives. Wilma retired from Eastern Elementary School as the cafeteria manager, where she loved her job and serving the children of Barren County. She was a devoted wife, mother, granny, daughter, and sister. Her giving heart was unlike any other. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Wilma married the love of her life, Randall, on September 6, 1969. Their love and care for each other over 53 years of marriage has influenced all their family. She loved playing bingo in her spare time.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO