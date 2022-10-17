Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
wvih.com
Child Dies After Buggy/Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and a vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 (Old Bowling Green Road) in Barren County. According to police, 23 year-old Trevor N. Walker, of Glasgow, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound on Old Bowling Green Road when Walker’s vehicle struck the rear of a horse-drawn vehicle. Ella Gingarich, 27, of Smiths Grove and three juvenile passengers, ages 6, 3, and 1, were ejected from the horse-drawn vehicle.
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
wcluradio.com
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019
After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
WBKO
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 (Old Bowling Green Road) in Barren County. According to police, Trevor N. Walker, 23, of Glasgow, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound on Old Bowling Green...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
wcluradio.com
Vandalism closes Cave City park
CAVE CITY — A Cave City park remains closed due to suspected vandalism last week. Officials with the Cave City Fire Department said they were dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park the afternoon of Oct. 13. Smoke was in the area when they arrived, and a play set and mulch was on fire.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Barren County collision
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.
WBKO
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Warren County Tuesday morning in connection to the death of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden on Sept 30. Daquanna Bowden was...
wcluradio.com
Wilma Jean Bragg
Wilma Jean Bragg, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on January 9, 1955 to the late Robert Kenneth Settles and Alma Jean Broady Daffron, whom survives. Wilma retired from Eastern Elementary School as the cafeteria manager, where she loved her job and serving the children of Barren County. She was a devoted wife, mother, granny, daughter, and sister. Her giving heart was unlike any other. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Wilma married the love of her life, Randall, on September 6, 1969. Their love and care for each other over 53 years of marriage has influenced all their family. She loved playing bingo in her spare time.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
Wave 3
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
Comments / 3