Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today? (10/20/22) Watch NFL Week 7 vs. Saints on Amazon Prime | Time, TV, channel
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 7 NFC matchup on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (10/20/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon...
Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Azeez Ojulari updates
Perhaps Monday’s signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad was the first indication that neither Kadarius Toney (hamstring) nor Kenny Golladay (knee) will be ready for the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. A more concrete indication came Wednesday when coach...
Amid injuries, Giants’ Kadarius Toney cracks back at critics: ‘I’m going to be who I originally was’
Kadarius Toney still thinks he can be a dominant player — even if fewer and fewer outside observers believe that. Toney on Thursday emphasized his confident mindset and brushed off critics, even as he likely will miss yet another game Sunday, when the 5-1 Giants visit the Jaguars. Toney,...
Giants’ Leonard Williams ‘eager to get back’ to usual pass rushing ways — and here’s what it’ll take
Earlier in his career, when he played for the Jets, Leonard Williams used to always begin his Monday media conference calls the same way. “Hello, this is Leonard,” he would say in a pleasant tone. Now, Williams is ready to reintroduce himself — and not kindly — to the...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Football: Ground game leads Butler past Becton
Rocco Presti tallied three touchdowns as Butler downed Becton, 35-16, in Butler. Presti ran 17 times for 157 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Teammate Bobby Battipede also had nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Perry had 72 yards and a touchdown on six runs. As...
Football: Fuerst helps Ramsey storm past Tenafly
Robert Fuerst went 11-of-18 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramsey to a 38-14 win over Tenafly, in Ramsey. Fuerst threw a pair of scoring strikes to Dillon Kenny, including a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Sean Hali also had a touchdown grab for Ramsey (6-2).
Football: Matawan beats Barnegat behind Palumbo
Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Matawan past Barnegat, 27-12, in Matawan. Palumbo ran for scores of 37, 27, and 25 yards to help the Huskies improve to 6-2 overall. Am’ir Martinez ran in a 7-yard touchdown as well. Matawan won the Shore Conference Liberty Division title, it’s first since 2010.
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Football: Schmelzer leads Montgomery past Linden
Michael Schmelzer scored rushing and passing touchdowns to push Montgomery to a 28-13 home win over Linden, in Skillman. Schmelzer got the scoring started for Montgomery (7-2) by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Matthew D’Avino in the opening quarter. Schmelzer also ran in a touchdown in the third quarter. Chris Eubanks also added on a rushing touchdown in the win.
Menne leads Hawthorne past New Milford - Football recap
Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.
Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey
The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS, Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, in an NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 (10/21/22). WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch the...
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs
HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
Inside the growing legend of Yankees’ Wandy Peralta: ‘He’s got brass balls’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was inside a quiet, dejected Yankees clubhouse hours after they lost Game 3 of the American League Division Series in at Progressive Field on Saturday night when he overheard Wandy Peralta talking to the pitching coaches. “Hey,” Peralta said, “am I throwing tomorrow?”...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0