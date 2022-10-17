ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Azeez Ojulari updates

Perhaps Monday’s signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad was the first indication that neither Kadarius Toney (hamstring) nor Kenny Golladay (knee) will be ready for the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. A more concrete indication came Wednesday when coach...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Football: Ground game leads Butler past Becton

Rocco Presti tallied three touchdowns as Butler downed Becton, 35-16, in Butler. Presti ran 17 times for 157 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Teammate Bobby Battipede also had nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Perry had 72 yards and a touchdown on six runs. As...
BUTLER, NJ
Football: Fuerst helps Ramsey storm past Tenafly

Robert Fuerst went 11-of-18 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramsey to a 38-14 win over Tenafly, in Ramsey. Fuerst threw a pair of scoring strikes to Dillon Kenny, including a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Sean Hali also had a touchdown grab for Ramsey (6-2).
RAMSEY, NJ
Football: Matawan beats Barnegat behind Palumbo

Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Matawan past Barnegat, 27-12, in Matawan. Palumbo ran for scores of 37, 27, and 25 yards to help the Huskies improve to 6-2 overall. Am’ir Martinez ran in a 7-yard touchdown as well. Matawan won the Shore Conference Liberty Division title, it’s first since 2010.
MATAWAN, NJ
Football: Schmelzer leads Montgomery past Linden

Michael Schmelzer scored rushing and passing touchdowns to push Montgomery to a 28-13 home win over Linden, in Skillman. Schmelzer got the scoring started for Montgomery (7-2) by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Matthew D’Avino in the opening quarter. Schmelzer also ran in a touchdown in the third quarter. Chris Eubanks also added on a rushing touchdown in the win.
LINDEN, NJ
Menne leads Hawthorne past New Milford - Football recap

Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey

The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
NEWARK, NJ
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs

HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, NY
