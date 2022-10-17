A report published by DappRadar explains what happened in the metaverse over the last quarter and analyzes key on-chain metrics. Based on the report, blockchain activity was sustained in leading metaverse projects in Q3, according to the research. In May 2022, after one of the largest mint events ever seen in the history of NFT, Otherdeed for Otherside was the most prevalent metaverse project in the world.

