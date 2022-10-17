Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin Price Falls as Nearly $1 Billion is Pulled from Exchanges
The price of bitcoin is not able to catch up with the stock market since $940 million of it was removed from the exchanges that institutions prefer, according to CNBC. CryptoQuant, a crypto data provider, reported on Tuesday that some 48,000 bitcoins were removed from Coinbase Pro, a popular exchange among institutional investors.
crypto-economy.com
Is Ethereum About to Crash? Active Addresses Drop to 4-month Lows
Ethereum (ETH) continues to struggle as macroeconomic conditions remain gloomy. On the other hand, over the last four months, Ethereum has also noted a significant drop in its daily active address (DAA) count. These factors raise fears of a further decline in ETH prices in the coming days. Is Ether about to crash?
crypto-economy.com
DappRadar: Metaverse Demand is Still High Even in Bear Market
A report published by DappRadar explains what happened in the metaverse over the last quarter and analyzes key on-chain metrics. Based on the report, blockchain activity was sustained in leading metaverse projects in Q3, according to the research. In May 2022, after one of the largest mint events ever seen in the history of NFT, Otherdeed for Otherside was the most prevalent metaverse project in the world.
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum Retraces as a Bear Engulfing Pattern Prints, Support at $1.25k
Ethereum, looking at the performance in the daily chart, can’t shake off determined bears. There were initial hints of strength earlier this week, but those were quickly reversed on October 18. Presently, there is a humongous bear engulfing bar with decent trading volumes forcing ETH back towards Q3 2022...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
crypto-economy.com
Aptos Token Rises 700% After Listing on Major Exchanges
Aptos is a fairly new blockchain that has managed to gain the attention of a great number of venture capitalists. It is built via the use of a programming language called Move. Some of its planned features include faster transaction speeds, greater security as well as a parallel execution engine. Aptos managed to catch the attention of the crypto market shortly after launching the mainnet.
crypto-economy.com
What Were the Top 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies This Week?
The crypto market experienced a massive crash this year. It inevitably caused many cryptocurrencies to drastically lose more than half of their overall values. Ever since then, they have not been able to properly recover. Following Bitcoin’s lead, they have lost a significant portion of their value. The crash...
crypto-economy.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Introduces ETH Trading To Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto platform of leading asset manager Fidelity Investments, will start offering Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients from this month onwards. The move comes on the heels after Fidelity unveiled a new Ethereum Index Fund for accredited investors, raising more than $5...
crypto-economy.com
Celsius Network’s Woes Continue as it gets Hit by Federal Investigations
Fresh troubles have dawned upon failed crypto lender, Celsius Network as it faces US federal investigations. Celsius is facing intense regulatory scrutiny in “at least” 40 states. According to a filing made by the Celsius Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC), the number and extent of investigations of...
Comments / 0