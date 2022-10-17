ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game

In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade

The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place […] The post ‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football: 4 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs LSU

The Ole Miss football team and the LSU football team are preparing for a tussle in Tiger Stadium. The Rebels and the Tigers meet in Week 8 of the SEC football season. Let’s make some Ole Miss football predictions before this familiar Southern slugfest. *Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)* […] The post Ole Miss football: 4 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs LSU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents

The addition of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to upgrade the team’s offense in dramatic fashion. McCaffrey has multiple skills as a runner and receiver, and his new team will have an opportunity to exploit all of his talents. With the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers now have 3 […] The post The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson will not love this J.K. Dobbins knee surgery update

The Baltimore Ravens backfield just can’t catch a break. On Friday, it was announced that starting running back J.K. Dobbins is will not play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefer, “Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources.”
BALTIMORE, MD
