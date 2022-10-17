Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
New Tennessee Titans stadium proposal design concepts
While the proposal for a $2.1 billion new stadium for the Tennessee Titans was just made Monday, we're already getting some insight into the design concept.
thecomeback.com
Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game
In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Video Appears to Show Alabama Receiver Jermaine Burton Striking UT Fan
Burton appeared to strike a female Tennessee fan rushing the field following the 52-49 victory over Alabama.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul
The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football: 3 changes Crimson Tide must make to rebound from Tennessee loss vs. Mississippi State
In perhaps one of the best college football games in years, the Tennessee Volunteers had a big 52-49 upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The walk-off game-winning field goal could go down as one of the most iconic moments in college football history. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they are on the wrong side of this play.
‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade
The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place […] The post ‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss football: 4 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs LSU
The Ole Miss football team and the LSU football team are preparing for a tussle in Tiger Stadium. The Rebels and the Tigers meet in Week 8 of the SEC football season. Let’s make some Ole Miss football predictions before this familiar Southern slugfest. *Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)* […] The post Ole Miss football: 4 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs LSU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents
The addition of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to upgrade the team’s offense in dramatic fashion. McCaffrey has multiple skills as a runner and receiver, and his new team will have an opportunity to exploit all of his talents. With the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers now have 3 […] The post The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson will not love this J.K. Dobbins knee surgery update
The Baltimore Ravens backfield just can’t catch a break. On Friday, it was announced that starting running back J.K. Dobbins is will not play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefer, “Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources.”
