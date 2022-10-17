Read full article on original website
UJ Students Return Trick-or-Can Event Oct. 30
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – More than 100 students on different teams will be going door-to-door on Sunday, Oct. 30 to collect food donations for local food pantries this fall. The University of Jamestown Student Senate has held their Trick-or-Can event each year. Community Outreach Committee Chair Josiah Penn says...
Hi-Liner Cross Country Runs to State Saturday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Saturday brings another fall sport to a close, as Valley City will be joined by other Class A schools at the state contest at Pipestem Reservoir near Jamestown. Parkhurst Recreation Area will host 186 boys and 176 girls in the event. The boys will run first...
Nick Lee Named St. Catherine’s School Principal
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nick Lee was hired as the new principal for St. Catherine’s elementary school in Valley City earlier this year. Lee talked about one of the biggest misconceptions of the K-6 elementary school. He said, right now, the school is preparing for their 50th...
Ames Receives JRMC Legend Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) recently announced Krista Ames as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
St. Catherine School Fall Auction Nov. 4th; How Sweet It Is
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 50th annual St. Catherine School Fall Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club Friday, November 4th. The silent auction and bake sale start the evening off. Proceeds raised from the auction will be use for various improvements and enhancements at St. Catherine School.
No. 3 Blue Jays Fall in Straight Sets to No. 1 Century
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The new top-ranked team in Class A volleyball kept Jamestown out of rhythm from the start of the match on Wednesday night as #1 Century swept #3 Jamestown. Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, and 25-19. Jamestown and Century each had longer runs to begin the first set before the Patriots leaned on Logan Nissley to power its way through set one. In the second set, Jamestown couldn’t capitalize on four service errors by Century as the Patriots turned to Claire Baumann and Eden Fridley to carry them to a 2-0 lead in the match.
Sheyenne Tops Hi-Liner Volleyball
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) West Fargo Sheyenne showed why they are the team to beat in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball. The Mustangs stopped Valley City 3-0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-9) Thursday night in West Fargo. Sheyenne is now 26-2, their only losses to top-ranked Bismarck Century in tournament play, and Moorhead in a match where both teams were in the 20’s in every set.
North Country Scenic Trail Boardwalk Installed
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country National Scenic Trail had a workday on the Karnak to Sibley segment to install a boardwalk over a rather large drainage into Lake Ashtabula on Saturday, September 17th. Sheyenne River Valley Chapter President Becky Heise...
Valley City School Board Approves Two-Phased Plan
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPS) – Valley City Public Schools (VCPS) is continuing to move forward with a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using our COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said following our capital maintenance plan (October 2021), the school district is prioritizing...
Emergency Utility Repairs Today in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced emergency utility repairs in the NE today, Oct. 20. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th Ave NE, between 2nd PL NE through 4th ST NE. This closure and outage will begin at 9:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished.
Hi-Liner Football Finishes Regular Season Tonight, Playoffs Await
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) With the playoffs lurking, the Hi-Liner football team faces Fargo South tonight in a pivotal regular-season finale that will determine a definitive picture of the playoffs. Valley City holds the top ranking in the state’s QRF playoff formula. South is third in that ranking. A Hi-Liner...
Temporary Road Closure Planned in NE Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced a temporary road closure in the northeast of the city Friday. Through today (Friday), there will be a road closure on 3rd /4th St NE, between 9th Ave NE and 11th Ave NE. A detour will be put in...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Travels to Sheyenne Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) It’s a tall test for the Hi-Liner volleyball team tonight, as they travel to West Fargo Sheyenne. Sheyenne is unbeaten in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play, and in first place with four matches remaining. The Hi-Liners slipped into 10th place in the league Tuesday night,...
Central Valley Health Phasing Out Community COVID Test
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For more than two years, Central Valley Health District (CVHD) has been administering COVID-19 testing publicly. Unit Administrator Robin Iszler says they began providing the tests in June 2020 with a drive-thru event at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. She says they administered nearly 500 tests in 4 hours.
Donations Needed at Jamestown Salvation Army Pantry
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Major Judy Lowder reports the Jamestown Salvation Army food pantry has been temporarily closed as they deal with a shortage of food donations. “We currently don’t have any food available,” she stated in a post. “Please consider a donation of non-expired cereal, pasta, canned fruits...
Dr. James Buhr Recognized For His Philanthropic Efforts
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. James Buhr, a retired physician from Valley City, was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the COPIC Humanitarian Award. This prestigious award honors a North Dakota Medical Association (NDMA) member physician for volunteer...
Tree City USA Award & City Tree Report Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Emerald Ash Borer beetle hasn’t been officially spotted yet in Valley City, but Ash tree owners should keep a watchful eye. City Forester Bob Anderson said the city is being proactive in anticipation of this beetle infesting Ash trees in the future.
Jimmies Fall Behind Early in Loss at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Three goals in a span of five minutes and 28 seconds put the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team down early in a 4-1 loss at Dordt University Wednesday evening. Blake Hansen scored in the seventh, 11th, and 12th minutes to stake the Defenders...
Jimmies Stay Top of the Table With Defeat of Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team kept their lead in the GPAC conference standings with a 2-0 win over Dordt University Wednesday evening. Jamestown (10-4-1 overall, 9-0 GPAC) maintained their lead over Briar Cliff (Iowa) University (11-1-2 overall, 9-0-1 GPAC). Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima,...
#7 Tornadoes Sweep Up Thunder: Dethlefsen Hits Century Mark in Digs
MEDINA, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes swept the Medina/Pingree-Buchanan Thunder in straight sets on Wednesday. This was their final game of the regular season. The set scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-15. The match started with the Thunder jumping out to an early lead however the Tornadoes fought back quickly and, after 3 lead changes, were ahead 9-8. They would hold and expand that lead as the set went on. They were take the set 25-14.
