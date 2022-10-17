BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The new top-ranked team in Class A volleyball kept Jamestown out of rhythm from the start of the match on Wednesday night as #1 Century swept #3 Jamestown. Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, and 25-19. Jamestown and Century each had longer runs to begin the first set before the Patriots leaned on Logan Nissley to power its way through set one. In the second set, Jamestown couldn’t capitalize on four service errors by Century as the Patriots turned to Claire Baumann and Eden Fridley to carry them to a 2-0 lead in the match.

