Philadelphia, PA

Bristol Business Center Listed as the Best Office Complexes in the Philadelphia Area

 4 days ago

The local complex is considered on of the best in the area.Image via Grundy Commons

A Bucks County business center was recently voted as one of the best in the Philadelphia area, a major achievement for the local area. Todd Romero wrote about the best business spots for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Grundy Commons, located at 925 Canal Street, made the list of 25 best office complexes in the Philadelphia region. The multi-tenant office complex is home to a wide array of local businesses and headquarters of companies big and small.

Along with the Bristol business spot was the Bucks County Technology Park, located at 4800 Street Road in Trevose.

These complexes were added the the list for their high quality of work culture, successful businesses, and central locality in well-to-do area.

Read more about the complexes at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

