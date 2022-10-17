ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $80.1 Million Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County is now complete. In April, the New York State Department of Transportation began work on this critical project, which was completed this morning, Thursday, October 20 - six months after initial work began and one month ahead of schedule. The Governor also announced that the major pavement renewal project on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is being completed this week. This year, more than 442 lane miles of state roads across Long Island have been repaved with new asphalt - totaling $121.6 million.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Town of Oyster Bay Announces Free Mega Job Fair

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and The Workforce Partnership announced that a Mega Job Fair will take place on Friday, October 28th, at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage. There is no charge for admission and parking is free. Veterans’ admission begins at 9:00 a.m., while doors for General Admission open at 9:30 a.m. The event runs until 1:30 p.m.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished

It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
GREAT NECK, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Eatery Opening Second Location In Nassau County

Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Puerto Rico comes to the Patchogue Theatre

El Gran Combo brought a bit of Puerto Rico to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 9, as a stop on their 60th Anniversary World Tour. The world-renowned Puerto Rican salsa …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

