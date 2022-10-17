Read full article on original website
eastendbeacon.com
A Fight for Control of First Assembly District, Which Now Includes Much of the North Fork
For his 27 years in office, Democratic State Assemblyman Fred Thiele has enjoyed mostly smooth sailing come election season, riding on the popularity of his pro-environment record and his history of drafting state legislation that directly impacted the lives of the South Fork residents he represented. But for this year’s...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $80.1 Million Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project Completed Ahead of Schedule
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County is now complete. In April, the New York State Department of Transportation began work on this critical project, which was completed this morning, Thursday, October 20 - six months after initial work began and one month ahead of schedule. The Governor also announced that the major pavement renewal project on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is being completed this week. This year, more than 442 lane miles of state roads across Long Island have been repaved with new asphalt - totaling $121.6 million.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay
State officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. Two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) are set to close between Exit 43 (South Oyster Bay Road) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
longisland.com
Town of Oyster Bay Announces Free Mega Job Fair
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and The Workforce Partnership announced that a Mega Job Fair will take place on Friday, October 28th, at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage. There is no charge for admission and parking is free. Veterans’ admission begins at 9:00 a.m., while doors for General Admission open at 9:30 a.m. The event runs until 1:30 p.m.
Herald Community Newspapers
Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished
It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Popular Eatery Opening Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.
longisland.com
The Cajun Bucket: West Hempstead Eatery Capturing the Taste Buds of Long Islanders
When it comes to dining out, one of the most popular types of restaurant today on Long Island are those that specialize in Cajun seafood, and when you ask anyone where the best eateries are to procure this tasty fare, one name keeps coming up: The Cajun Bucket in West Hempstead, NY.
longislandadvance.net
Puerto Rico comes to the Patchogue Theatre
El Gran Combo brought a bit of Puerto Rico to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 9, as a stop on their 60th Anniversary World Tour. The world-renowned Puerto Rican salsa …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing. Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said. Detectives said the girl...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $1,270 Worth Of Items From East Northport Store
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing merchandise valued at $1,270 from a Verizon store on Long Island. A man stole the items from the East Northport store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
