Johnson County, IA

KCJJ

Johnson County Dems call out Hemingway for illegal campaign literature

The Johnson County Democrats are accusing a Republican nominee for Supervisor of failing to follow election mailing laws. In a release Thursday, they say that residents of Coralville found a postcard in their mailboxes Monday with a description of Phil Hemingway. It goes on to say, “This black and white postcard was directly mailed to residents’ doors and fails to include the legally required advertising attribution statement that reads, “Paid for by,” which would indicate who paid for the mailing.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

IC City Council passes Rec Facilities Master Plan

The Iowa City City Council passed the 2022 Recreation Facilities and Master Plan at Tuesday’s meeting, while making community-backed changes to the initial remodeling plans for City Park Pool. The Daily Iowan says immediate renovations were paused to allow for more planning. The City Park Pool redesign included an...
IOWA CITY, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim

Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts

An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside

A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Daily Iowan

UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City

The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified

Midterm election races across the country could impact control of Congress. As the Midterm election nears, some races across the country could impact the control of Congress. Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions annexed by Russia. Updated: 1 hour ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law. Iowa...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night

A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
LINN COUNTY, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA

