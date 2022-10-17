Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
Minimum-wage workers need to put in over 100 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom in NYC
It seems New Yorkers have been saying “rent’s too damn high” ad infinitum. But just how high is it right now? Well, according to The New York Post, a minimum wage worker would need to work 111 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. Based on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Six NYC Landlords Facing Prosecution For Rent Misconduct
In a first-of-its-kind case, six New York City landlords are facing prosecution for overcharging tenants to take advantage of tax breaks. Credit: Terraxplorer (Getty Images) The New York Times shared key details about the story, noting that the real estate developers -- Joel Kohn, Michael Ambrosino, Alen Paknoush, Mendel Gold, Ioan Sita and Gheorghe Sita -- have been accused of submitting false tax documents to both New York City and New York State departments in a bid to take advantage of the tax break known as 421a.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
wnynewsnow.com
New York City, overwhelmed by influx of bused migrants, opens makeshift tent camp
NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – New York City opened a sprawling tent camp Wednesday on an isolated East River island to temporarily house hundreds of single, adult male migrants whose arrival has prompted the mayor to declare a state of emergency. Months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other...
NBC New York
NYC Announces First 2 Monkeypox-Linked Deaths — and Gives Virus a New Acronym
New York City health officials announced two monkeypox-linked deaths on Friday, the first fatalities linked to the virus in the five boroughs, though few details on the individuals were immediately available. According to the CDC, the United States has reported four monkeypox-linked deaths since the 2022 outbreak began, though the...
Mayor announces expansion to city’s violence intervention employment program
Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expansion to the city’s violence intervention employment program.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
Gotham Gazette
Hochul's 'SOS' Teams Begin Outreach to Homeless People in Subways
Governor Kathy Hochul's Safe Option Support outreach teams have helped find "bed placements" for 150 homeless individuals living in the subways in their first six months of operation, according to the New York State Office of Mental Health. The figures, provided to Gotham Gazette after an inquiry, indicate some action...
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer Migrants
Christopher Baugh, a member of Adams' advance team, criticized his boss in an undercover video shot by the right-wing publication Project Veritas and made public on Tuesday. He claimed that the immigrants from Texas were causing the city to disintegrate and described their arrival in New York City as "a really dangerous situation."
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Times Square Applebee’s evicted and ordered to pay $7M in overdue rent
The Applebee’s in Times Square has been ordered to vacate the premises and pay nearly $7 million in overdue rent. The decision was handed down Monday by a New York Supreme Court judge. The restaurant at 234 W. 42nd St. is operated by franchisee Apple Metro and has been...
Comments / 5