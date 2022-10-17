Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC New York
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More
AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up and Companies Could ‘Keep Flying' Barring a Severe Slowdown
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up. "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money" host said.
NBC New York
10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.2% for First Time Since 2008
Treasury yields rose again on Thursday, continuing to climb into territory not seen in more than a decade. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 10 basis points 4.23%, at one point hitting 4.239% for its highest level since 2008. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury traded up five basis points to 4.608%.
NBC New York
Turkey Slashes Interest Rates by 150 Basis Points Despite Inflation at 83%
Market analysts expected a 100 basis point cut, so the move still managed to take many by surprise despite the increasing regularity of Turkey's slashing of interest rates. The Turkish lira touched an all-time low following the news at 18.615 to the dollar, down 50% against the greenback in the last full year.
NBC New York
Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
NBC New York
Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles
As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC New York
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC New York
Existing Home Sales Fall to a 10-Year Low in September, as Mortgage Rates Soar
Sales of previously owned homes fell 1.5% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sharply higher mortgage rates are causing an abrupt slowdown in the housing market. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan...
Comments / 0