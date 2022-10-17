ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019

Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More

AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.2% for First Time Since 2008

Treasury yields rose again on Thursday, continuing to climb into territory not seen in more than a decade. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 10 basis points 4.23%, at one point hitting 4.239% for its highest level since 2008. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury traded up five basis points to 4.608%.
NBC New York

Turkey Slashes Interest Rates by 150 Basis Points Despite Inflation at 83%

Market analysts expected a 100 basis point cut, so the move still managed to take many by surprise despite the increasing regularity of Turkey's slashing of interest rates. The Turkish lira touched an all-time low following the news at 18.615 to the dollar, down 50% against the greenback in the last full year.
NBC New York

Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss

Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
NBC New York

Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles

As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC New York

Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC New York

Existing Home Sales Fall to a 10-Year Low in September, as Mortgage Rates Soar

Sales of previously owned homes fell 1.5% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sharply higher mortgage rates are causing an abrupt slowdown in the housing market. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy