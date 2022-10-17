Read full article on original website
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 25
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes. The regular session begins at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A resolution to establish an ad hoc citizens’ advisory committee to provide input and make...
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Bonnie Peat
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
Voting Options for the November General Election
Ballots for the November 8 General Election have been mailed and registered voters can cast their vote one of three ways. At a Vote Center: Voters can bring completed ballots to any Orange County Vote Center regardless of where they are registered in the County. They can also register to vote, request a replacement ballot, get help in multiple languages, and vote with an accessible voting machine at a Vote Center.
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner gives grant to increase job training and transportation for people with disabilities
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought forward an item to allocate $15,000 from his Third District Discretionary funds to the Best Buddies California Orange County Chapter, in recognition of National Employment Disabilities Month. Part of the grant will establish the first Pre-Employment Transition Program in Orange County. The item passed unanimously at the Board of Supervisors.
Westbound 91 Express Lanes work in O.C. and SR-91 work in Corona expected to cause delays this weekend
Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes this weekend as construction work on the westbound 91 Express Lanes in Orange County will result in lane closures Friday night to Sunday morning. The work on the Orange County side will affect the westbound 91 Express Lanes and the...
Manassero Farms honored for 100 years of farming in Orange County
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Manassero Farms on the occasion of their 100-year anniversary of family farming in Orange County. Dan Manassero, owner of Manassero Farms, is part of a third generation farming family. His grandfather, James, started farming in Yorba Linda, CA in 1922. He grew up learning about farming from his grandfather, father and uncle, and now has become one of Orange County’s best certified organic andconventional farmers.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 21, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind around...
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of Santa Ana, Juan Munoz-Tacuba, 33, of Laguna Beach, and Renato Telesfor-Santos, 40, of...
Northgate González Market will open their new large-format supermarket in Santa Ana in November
Northgate González Market will be opening a new large-format supermarket at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana in early November. The company invested more than $25 million in the new store and an adjacent shopping center. The store, combined with another one opening later, will replace two locations that...
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18
The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
Vivek Babaria Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach as Physician Partner
DISC Sports & Spine Center has welcomed a new physician partner to its talented roster of experts. Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, who will see patients in Newport Beach, is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and fellowship trained in interventional spine care, sports and regenerative medicine. At the core...
‘All Roads Lead to This One’
Tiffany López had not planned to go to college. Even finishing high school seemed uncertain after she had to flee an abusive home at age 15 and work full time at fast-food restaurants to support herself. Higher education didn’t seem likely, let alone earning master’s and doctoral degrees, along with some of the most prestigious awards in academia.
F/18 conducting operations out of LGB from Oct. 22-23
A F/A-18 aircraft will be conducting operations at Long Beach Airport on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. We anticipate that the aircraft will arrive in the afternoon on Saturday and depart in the afternoon on Sunday, but all times are tentative and subject to change. Military aircraft are...
