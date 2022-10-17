ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

This New Hope Establishment is One of the Oldest Bars in the United States

 4 days ago

The Bucks County establishment is one of the oldest in the whole country.Image via Logan Inn

A hotel and bar in the Bucks County area is one of the oldest in the country, located in an area rich with important American history. Erin Elizabeth wrote about the Bucks County establishment for Restaurant Clicks.

The Logan Inn, located at 10 W Ferry Street in New Hope, was first established in 1727 as a tavern. Known for offering amazing food and wonderful drinks to people in and out of the Bucks County area, the inn is also known for its cozy atmosphere for those staying at the establishment. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Located in the center of the popular town, it is a hub for those who want to be centrally located in the Bucks County area, with the bonus of being in walking distance to Lambertville, NJ over the bridge.

Like many other older buildings in New Hope, the inn is also known for its various ghost sightings over the centuries. This has made it a hot spot for ghost hunters and admirers of the paranormal around the country.

Read more about the Logan Inn and its hostly at Restaurant Clicks.

